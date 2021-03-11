Vilar Center at Beaver Creek to screen Metallica and San Francisco Symphony film

In addition to musical, theatrical and other performances, the Vilar Performing Arts Center at Beaver Creek also offers film screenings. On Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, the Vilar Center will be showing “Metallica & San Francisco Symphony: S&M2.” (Daily file photo)



Headbanging and heavy metal riffs don’t seem to readily pair with a symphony orchestra, but in “Metallica & San Francisco Symphony: S&M2,” they do just that.

The film features a world in which violins, violas, horns, xylophones and electric guitars perform in such harmony, you might just re-imagine what heavenly music is all about. Originally shot during Metallica and San Francisco Symphony’s sold-out shows in September of 2019 at the grand opening of San Francisco’s Chase Center, the show reunited the band and the symphony for the first time since the 1999 Grammy-winning “S&M” album.

The “S&M2” film presents more than two-and-a-half hours with James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo playing 20 songs with nearly 80 orchestral musicians. The newly re-edited film features remixes and remastered audio, which delivers fresh audios and visuals from the original theatrical run in October 2019.

“’S&M2’ does a fantastic job capturing what it felt like to be in the audience,” according to The Mercury News review. “(It showcases) a legendary rock band at a very different, though no less satisfying, point in its musical career.”

The film presents versions of “All Within My Hands,” “Nothing Else Matters,” “Moth Into Flame” and “For Whom the Bell Tolls.” It’s part of the Vilar Center’s film series lineup, which started last fall.

“We love and miss the large format concerts,” said Owen Hutchinson, executive director of the Vilar Center. “This film brings a bit of that to our stage in a unique way. We also appreciate the collaboration between Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony. The two musical superpowers combine for an experience that must be seen on the big-BIG screen.”