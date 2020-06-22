Vilar Center creates Healthcare Workers Ticket Fund to support local medical professionals

The Vilar Performing Arts Center at Beaver Creek is a 535-seat venue, but will only fill to a small fraction of capacity to account for gathering size restrictions and social distancing.

Townsend Bessent | Daily file photo

The Vilar Performing Arts Center (VPAC) has just unveiled a new initiative with “Tix for Medics,” a VPAC Healthcare Workers Ticket Fund.

People who donate will see 100% of their contribution go directly towards securing future show tickets for the local healthcare workforce. The fund will be managed in conjunction with Vail Health to ensure workers can request and tap into free show tickets for the next 365 days to enjoy a relaxing night out.

The VPAC also announced it will start hosting a limited number of guests during its Thursday evening Ghost Light Sessions performances throughout the summer.

“We have been brainstorming with our team about how we can help show our appreciation for our local medical workers for all they have done over the past few months and continue to do. Arts and entertainment can offer a well-deserved break and sense of togetherness, which is probably the greatest thing the VPAC can help with at this time. It also gives something to look forward to in the future, as we anticipate the return of our full diverse and robust schedule of performers on our local stage,” said Duncan Horner, Executive Director of the Vilar Performing Arts Center.

“We hope ‘gifting a show’ is something that our community can gather around to show our appreciation. Give a night out to this incredible group of people who have risked so much.”

The new dedicated fund will accept any amount – $5, $10, $50 and beyond – and will help ensure “Tix for Medics.”

To give, visit http://www.vilarpac.org/support/donate, enter your desired amount and note ‘Tix for Medics’ or Healthcare Workers Fund in the comment box.

For further questions on the new fund, please contact Owen Hutchinson at ohutchinson@vvf.org