Vilar Center for Performing Arts winter lineup

As usual, the Vilar Performing Arts Center (VPAC) in Beaver Creek has a packed schedule for the next few months. With the addition of some more winter shows, here's a taste of what to expect in the coming months:

Brothers Keeper and Friends

Thursday, Dec. 13, 7:30 p.m.

Brothers Keeper is a rock band like you haven't seen in a long, long time. For the past 20 years, Michael and John have steadily played with the John Oates Band, and many other world renowned musicians. Scott has been involved in recording and touring projects on a national level for more than 25 years, owns and operates the Shakedown Bar in Vail Village and has toured and recorded with The Dean Ween Group. Eaton has toured and recorded with The Drunken Hearts, as well as developing a duo with Rednor that has carried the workload at the Shakedown Bar entertaining our international community for the past four years. The development of that duo has brought Brothers Keeper to a new level, which is showcased on the upcoming release, and in its live performances.

The Oak Ridge Boys: Shine the Light on Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 15, 7:30 p.m.

The Oak Ridge Boys is one of the most distinctive and recognizable sounds in the music industry. The four-part harmonies and upbeat songs of The Oak Ridge Boys have spawned dozens of country hits and a number one pop smash, earned them Grammy, Dove, CMA and ACM awards and garnered a host of other industry and fan accolades. The band will perform both Christmas classics and some of its own hits.

Charles Dickens' 'A Chistmas Carol'

Saturday, Dec. 22, 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 23, 6:30 p.m.

Recommended Stories For You

A powerful story of redemption, Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" has enchanted audiences the world over with its simple message of holiday joy. Ebenezer Scrooge, that most unrepentant and miserly of fellows, is made to see the light as he survives a merciless battery of revelations by the ghosts of his own life: Jacob Marley and the Christmas spirits of past, present, and future.

The Beach Boys – Now and Then

Friday, Dec. 28, 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 29, 7:30 p.m.

You can capsulize a pop music act by reciting how many hits it's had and how many millions of albums it's sold. But these conventional measurements fall short when you're assessing the impact of The Beach Boys. This band has birthed a torrent of hit singles and sold albums by the tens of millions. But its greater significance lies in the fact that The Beach Boys' songs have forever changed the musical landscape, profoundly influencing countless performing artists to follow. The show will run through the band's repertoire, including a few holiday classics.

Vanessa Williams

Sunday, Dec. 30, 7:30 p.m.

Vanessa Williams is one of the most respected and multi-faceted performers in entertainment today. She has conquered the musical charts, Broadway, music videos, television and motion pictures. She has sold millions of albums worldwide and has achieved critical acclaim as an actress on stage, in film and on television.

Classic Albums Live: The Beatles – Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band

Friday, Jan. 18, 7:30 p.m.

Classic Albums Live will be honoring "Sgt. Pepper" with a 'note for note – cut for cut' performance featuring 16 of the world's best musicians. Every detail of the album will be performed with precision and grace. From the sitars and orchestra to the guitars and kazoos, Classic Albums Live will deliver a performance that brings 50 years of Beatles' excellence to thousands of people who grew up alongside the "Sgt. Pepper" masterpiece.

Howie Mandel

Sunday, Jan. 20, 7:30 p.m.

Mandel's versatile career has encompassed virtually all aspects of the entertainment spectrum, including television, film and stage. From his work on the Emmy Award-winning "St. Elsewhere," to the international animated children's series "Bobby's World," Mandel has become a mainstay of the American comedy scene.

Rock of Ages

Thursday, Jan. 24, 7:30 p.m.

Nominated for five Tony Awards, including best musical, "Rock of Ages" captures the iconic era that was the big, bad 1980s Hollywood. Know what love is, feel the noise, and take your best shot at one of the Sunset Strip's last epic venues, a place where the legendary Stacee Jaxx returns to the stage, and rock 'n' roll dreamers line up to turn their fantasies into reality. Featuring the music of hit bands such as Styx, Poison, Twisted Sister and Whitesnake, among many others, this tenth anniversary production features a dynamic new cast revisiting the larger than life characters and exhilarating story that turned "Rock of Ages" into a global phenomenon.

Marc Cohn

Sunday, Jan. 27, 7:30 p.m.

After winning a Grammy for his soulful ballad "Walking in Memphis," Marc Cohn solidified his place as one of this generation's most compelling singer-songwriters, combining the precision of a brilliant tunesmith with the passion of a great soul man. Rooted in the rich ground of American rhythm and blues, soul and gospel and possessed of a deft storyteller's pen, he weaves vivid, detailed, often drawn-from-life tales that evoke some of our most universal human feelings: love, hope, faith, joy and heartbreak.

Marty Stuart & his Fabulous Superlatives: The Way Out West Tour

Saturday, Feb. 2, 7:30 p.m.

Country legend and Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Marty Stuart, with his Fabulous Superlatives, honors country music with rollicking tunes that mesmerize. He has played alongside country's biggest names from Johnny Cash to Lester Flatt and more. Stuart's aim is to share the legends' wisdom, wit and music.

Jim Belushi and the Board of Comedy

Sunday, Feb. 17, 7:30 p.m.

With more than thirty years of experience and an alumnus of "Saturday Night Live" and Chicago's famed Second City, Jim Belushi is now bringing to the stage an improvised comedy sketch show featuring members of the Board of Comedy.

ABBA Mania

Thursday, Feb. 28, 7:30 p.m.

Take A Chance On ABBA Mania and you won't be disappointed. ABBA Mania, the world's number one touring ABBA tribute concert, formed in 1999 and has been selling out theatres and concert halls internationally ever since. This show has toured the world in its quest to bring the music of the Swedish supergroup to their millions of fans, old and new!

For a full schedule of the events that will take place at VPAC, check out their website at http://www.vilarpac.org.