Vilar Performing Arts Center hosts an intimate night with JD Souther

BEAVER CREEK — JD Souther is a musician with a gift for telling stories through song. Souther wrote or co-wrote numerous hit songs in the '70s, '80s and '90s, including popular tunes sung by the Eagles and Linda Ronstadt.

Souther will perform an intimate evening of songs and stories at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 7:30 p.m.

'Evening with JD Souther'

While JD Souther is well regarded in the music industry as a successful songwriter, he continues to gain new and younger fans every time he performs one of these standout concerts. Souther's influences include everything from jazz, country and pop to the Great American Songbook.

For "An Evening with JD Souther," the seasoned musician will play a mix of new material, popular hits and beloved favorites. This intimate, solo concert tour allows Souther to sing more songs and tell more stories, he said in an interview.

"I don't want to bore the band to death by telling the same stories every night," Souther said. "People keep telling me they like this (format) best, so I think I'll stick to it for a year or so."

'Nashville' fame

Souther is an expert at both songwriting and storytelling. Outside of music, Souther has also acted on TV shows including as "Thirtysomething" and "Nashville." When "Nashville" first debuted a few years ago, Souther said he would sometimes get recognized by fans who were familiar with his music.

"Network television is just a whole other level of recognition," Souther said. "People would ask 'Are you the JD Souther on "Nashville?" Are you the same JD who wrote all those songs?'"

Whether you know him as a songwriter, musician, actor or are new to his extensive catalog of songs, Souther is a performer with a close relationship to his audience.

"An Evening with JD Souther" will include the songs you know and love, along with the stories and insights behind each one.