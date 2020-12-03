Vilar Center releases schedule of virtual holiday performances

For many folks, celebrating the holiday season in the Vail Valley is not complete without attending a show at the Vilar Performing Arts Center (VPAC). This winter, the good news is your family can still enjoy those theater traditions virtually.

The 2020 Holiday Series includes shows for the whole family, allowing audiences to spend time with loved ones at home while enjoying some uplifting and warm-hearted holiday entertainment. All ticket or event links are available at http://www.vilarpac.org/holiday.

"The Hip Hop Nutcracker" puts a contemporary take on the holiday classic, while paying homage to Tchaikovsky's iconic score.

Special to the Daily

VPAC 2020 Virtual Holiday Series Schedule

Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol”

Stream now through Jan. 3, 2021 | $50

Back by popular demand, this new adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” brings to life the powerful story of Ebenezer Scrooge and his road to redemption. Tony Awar-winner Jefferson Mays plays more than 50 roles in this master class of a performance. Captured live with breathtaking clarity, this production conjures the powerful spirits of Christmas and brings all the magic of live theater into your home for the holidays.

Vail Friends of Dance “Nutcracker” 2020

Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, 6 p.m.| $38

Available for a single viewing Dec. 13 through Jan. 1, 2021

The heartwarming classic holiday story of Clara’s magical journey to a world of fantasy filled with a Nutcracker Prince who battles the Rat King as well as the unforgettable Sugar Plum Fairy in the Land of Sweets. Filmed at the Vilar Performing Arts Center, Vail Friends of Dance presents “The Nutcracker Ballet,” featuring the Vail Youth Ballet Company with guest artist, Finn Dippy, students from the Vail Valley Academy of Dance and community members. The holiday spirit of this mountain production will inspire audiences near and far.

Front Row Mainstage: Vivaldi Explosion

Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, 7 p.m. | Pay what you can

Will remain online through Dec. 20, 2020

The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center presents this newly curated, full-length HD concert filled with five of Vivaldi’s most notable pieces like Vivaldi Sonata in D minor for Two Violins and Continuo, “La Follia.” See archival video recordings woven together into never-before-heard concert pairings.

“The Hip Hop Nutcracker”

Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, 7 p.m.| Starting at $20

Purchase the VIP $50 package to view the video on demand over a 48-hour window and enjoy additional perks

Recorded live, “The Hip Hop Nutcracker” is a holiday mash-up for the entire family, which the New York Times says is “sure to heat up even the most restless and wintry of souls.” This contemporary dance spectacle is set to Tchaikovsky’s timeless music and you’ll recognize the timeless story straight away — Maria Clara and the Nutcracker Prince go on a dream adventure battling a common enemy, visiting a land of sweets and learning lessons of the holiday season. Performed by a dozen all-star dancers, a DJ, a violinist and show opener MC Kurtis Blow, one of hip-hop’s founding fathers, this production is both joyful and unique.

Christmas with the King’s Singers

Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, beginning at 11 a.m. | $9.90

Available through Dec. 31

This year especially, the King’s Singers’ have focused on the power music has to unite people, a message that especially resonates at Christmastime. At the end of this difficult year, this program brings warmth and comfort through a selection of Christmas music ranging from beloved favorites like “Jingle Bells,” “Deck the Halls” and “White Christmas,” to lesser-known carols like to lesser-known songs like “The Shepherd’s Carol” and “The Crown of Roses.”

Joshua Bell & Larisa Martinez’s “Voice and the Violin” with Peter Dugan Restream

Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, 7 p.m. | Starting at $5

Available for 24 hours

In August, renowned violinist Joshua Bell and soprano Larisa Martinez wowed audiences at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater. This rebroadcast will allow audiences and fans to relive the magic or, alternately, experience the event for the very first time. The program includes Beethoven’s Violin Sonata no. 5 in F major, op. 24 “Spring” as well as exciting pieces by Mendelssohn, Kreisler, Rachmaninoff, Puccini, Chopin and more.