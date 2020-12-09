Vilar Center’s residency program brings Micaela Taylor’s All Star Band to Beaver Creek

The Vilar Performing Arts Center is adding a novel type of program to its winter Residency Series this year: avant garde dance from Micaela Taylor’s All Star Band.

The residencies involve artists coming to Beaver Creek to rehearse during the day, and performing at night. The performances will be Jan. 7 through 9, with a limited audience and social distancing compliant with public health guidelines as they stand at the time of show.

Micaela Taylor is making waves in the dance scene with her new movement style, called “Expand Practice,” which allows the artist to expand their mind, body and narrative. It encourages the freedom of expression through movement and facial expressions amplified within a group element by embracing the creation of bodies dancing together as one collective. During a poignant time characterized by divisiveness, Taylor’s choreography is one that strikes a chord to connect us all – reminding us of the importance of tolerance and cohesion in a world of social distancing.

Her work with the highly acclaimed musicians of her All Star Band will draw from music she naturally vibes with, including early 90’s R&B. Inspired by the staccato foundations of hip-hop, her style draws from a hybrid of musical genres rooted in clear classical lines forming a style uniquely her own.

Taylor was the recipient of the Inaugural Springboard EMERGE Choreographic Award and recently named one of Dance Magazine’s “25 to Watch,” 2019, and was on the cover of Dance Magazine in May 2020. She is trailblazing in the city of Los Angeles and beyond.

Micaela Taylor is working with MonoNeon, Daru Jones, Vernon Reid and DJ Logic to combine avant garde dance with music inspired by '90s hip hop and R&B.

Sophie Andressand

The All Star band members will include MonoNeon, DJ Logic, Daru Jones and Vernon Reid.

MonoNeon (Dywane Thomas Jr.), is an American bassist, experimental musician and songwriter. He is known for his presence on YouTube playing bass guitar and for being one of the last people to work with Prince. It was his eclectic artistry on the bass that first caught Prince’s attention in 2014. Mono and Prince performed a number of concerts at Paisley Park, and also recorded and release the track, “RUFF ENUFF.” MonoNeon has also become known for his speech to music multitracking videos and compositions.

Daru Jones is one of the most respected drummers of his generation. He is a two-time Grammy Award-winning musician for his work on albums “Lazaretto“ by Jack White and on ”Testimony“ by Gloria Gaynor. He has toured with an extensive list of musicians and has also appeared on ”The David Letterman Show,“ ”The Colbert Report“ and ”Saturday Night Live.“

Vernon Reid, guitarist and composer, was the founder and primary songwriter of the rock band Living Colour. Reid was named No. 66 on Rolling Stone magazine’s list of the 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.

DJ Logic uses jazz as his foundation to cross genres and mix his sound across the map. As one of the world’s most accomplished turntablists, DJ Logic is widely credited for introducing jazz into the hip-hop and jam band realms.

Tickets are available for purchase at vilarpac.org or by calling the box office at 970-845-8497.