Vilar Center’s spring lineup finalizes with performers from Widespread Panic, California Honey Drops, The Motet

The Vilar Performing Arts Center announced the final performers for the winter artist-in-residence lineup, a program dubbed The Residency, through March and April. The limited-capacity, socially-distanced concerts have allowed participants to see exclusive collaborations and intimate sets.

Tickets are on sale today for An Evening with JoJo Hermann and Jerry Joseph (four shows) on March 12 and 13; California Honeydrops (four shows) on March 26 and 27; and The Motet (six shows) on April 1, 2 and 3.

Concerts at the Vilar Performing Arts Center, including this one with The Infamous Trio, are allowing up to 100 socially-distanced guests to comply with social distancing measures.

John-Ryan Lockman

“It’s exciting to be able say that during the ‘COVID Winter of ’21,’ the VPAC has hosted a line-up of celebrated and beloved performers,” said Owen Hutchinson, the VPAC’s executive director. “The series will culminate with a packed schedule of our valley’s long-time favorites in March and April. We’ll turn up the energy level a bit with the shows ahead, as we can now welcome 100 attendees in the theater. We’ll be wearing masks in the theater well into the future, but live music has never sounded so good.”

Tickets are available now (prices are subject to change) at the VPAC box office (970-845-8497; vilarpac.org ). The VPAC is located under the ice rink in Beaver Creek Village (68 Avondale Lane, Beaver Creek, Colorado).

An Evening with JoJo Hermann and Jerry Joseph

March 12 and 13 at 5 and 8 p.m. | $95

Concerts at the Vilar Performing Arts Center, including this one with The Infamous Trio, are allowing up to 100 socially-distanced guests to comply with social distancing measures.

John-Ryan Lockman

It’s been nearly three decades since John “JoJo” Herman started playing keys with Widespread Panic, bringing a boogie woogie style into his songwriting and performing. His major influences stem from New Orleans piano players; most notably Professor Longhair and Dr. John. Jerry Joseph is a prolific and accomplished songwriter, writing hits for Widespread Panic and releasing 30 albums in his 30-plus year career; as a solo artist, with the Jackmormons, supergroup Stockholm Syndrome, The Denmark Veseys, or originally, with his beloved ‘80s cult band, Little Women.

California Honeydrops

March 26 and 27 at 5 and 8 p.m. | $75

For more than a dozen years now, the California Honeydrops have been making crowds dance and smile. The concerts have a prominent party vibe, with plenty of dancing, singing and crowd interaction. The band draws on diverse musical influences including Bay Area R&B, funk, Southern soul, Delta blues, and New Orleans second-line. They’ve toured widely across North America, Europe and Australia and have supported high-profile names like Bonnie Raitt, B.B. King, Buddy Guy and Dr. John.

The Motet: Instrumentals

April 1, 2 and 3 at 5 and 8 p.m. | $95

The Motet has inspired the world with their unique style of dance music. Over the course of nine full-length albums, the band has traversed the lines between funk, soul, jazz, and rock and built a diehard audience in the process. The Motet has headlined Red Rocks Amphitheatre six times and sold out countless legendary venues coast-to-coast.

This series of instrumental shows is the Denver-based band’s first return to the stage since the pandemic hit. The ensemble is also kicking off 2021 with a new album, “And the Beat Goes On,” where band members Dave Watts (drums), Joey Porter (keys), Garrett Sayers (bass), Ryan Jalbert (guitar), and Drew Sayers (keys/saxophone) are joined by guest singer Nigel Hall (Lettuce) for a fresh take on The Whispers classic.

These shows will join the previously announced performances coming up including The Infamous Trio (Feb. 25-27), Citizen Cope (Mar. 4-6), Oteil Burbridge Trio (Mar. 18-20) and Chris Thile (Mar. 21-22).

All upcoming concerts follow Eagle County’s precautionary guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The VPAC will continue to prioritize the health of its patrons, artists, community and beyond during every event. Visit vilarpac.org for more information on venue and show night policies and procedures.