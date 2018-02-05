Vilar Center’s Winter Underground Sound Series features artists on the rise

More information: Attendees can purchase a TGIF Pass for all six shows for $195. The pass includes a general admission ticket to each show and one complimentary beverage per show from the lower lobby bar. Single tickets range from $25 to $58. Visit http://www.vilarpac.org .

The Vilar Performing Arts Center is known for bringing big names and top talent to Beaver Creek every winter. In recent years, the venue has also become a showcase for up-and-coming artists who deserve more time in the spotlight.

This year, the Vilar Center will debut a new Winter Underground Sound Series, which includes six concerts on select Friday nights from Feb. 9 to March 23.

Featuring six original artists from differing music genres, the Winter Underground Sound performances are an extension of the popular concert series that runs every fall at the Vilar Center. Single tickets range from $25 to $58 and attendees can also purchase a TGIF Pass for all six shows, which includes a general admission ticket to each show and one complimentary beverage per show from the lower lobby bar. The TGIF Pass is $195.

"The TGIF series is a fun and unique opportunity to get out this winter to explore some artists you may or may not have heard of before," said Duncan Horner, executive director of VPAC. "The idea is similar to the fall Underground Sound series in that pass holders will explore a variety of styles and sounds. Each artist in the lineup is remarkable in their genre and each one keeps to the spirit of singer-songwriter."

Singer-songwriters you've heard, but haven't seen before

The series kicks off on Feb. 9 with Greg Laswell, a musician who you might have heard without even realizing it.

Many of Laswell's songs have been featured in films and hit TV shows, such as the single "Off I Go," which was written specifically for the Season 5 finale of "Grey's Anatomy." As a singer-songwriter, Laswell is known for lyrics that get to the heart of the matter, so it's no surprise that his music resonates with listeners who connect to stories of love, heartbreak and all the messy, complicated stuff that happens in between.

Colorado favorites DeVotchKa will perform Feb. 16 at the Vilar Center. Based in Denver, DeVotchKa's gypsy-inspired rock tunes make for a spirited live show and are always a big crowd-pleaser.

In recent years, lead singer Nick Urata has spent most of his time composing music for film and television, including "Crazy Stupid Love" and "A Series of Unfortunate Events" on Netflix. This group is also well known for their Grammy-nominated score to the film "Little Miss Sunshine."

Musicians making their Beaver Creek debut

The TGIF showcase includes multiple newcomers performing in Beaver Creek for the first time.

On Feb. 23, alternative rock group The Alternate Routes will take the Vilar Center stage for a night of soulful melodies and soothing harmonies. Formed in Connecticut in 2005, The Alternate Routes have steadily built a loyal fan base due in large part to their live shows.

Greg Holden is another artist who will perform in Beaver Creek for the first time on March 9. Holden is a British singer-songwriter best known for co-writing "Home," the hit song sung by "American Idol" winner Phillip Phillips. While many of Holden's songs end up in TV shows and in commercials, the musician doesn't write them that way.

"When I write these songs, I don't think of them as being in a commercial or a TV show," Holden said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "To me, they don't have that commercial thing that people want. But when it happens, it can't really sink in — it just seems bizarre. But it's great."

Acoustic concerts in an intimate venue

On March 16, Grammy award-nominated country duo Thompson Square will perform at the Vilar Center as part of their This Is Us Acoustic Tour.

After playing in stadiums and arenas for many years, Thompson Square wanted to play a more intimate, acoustic show at smaller venues this time around. The Vilar Center 535-seat venue is the perfect place to see these talented country singers perform a concert filled with songs, stories and plenty of interactions with the audience.

Closing out the Winter Underground Sound series is SHEL, a group comprised of four sisters who grew up in Fort Collins and now reside in Nashville. SHEL is a folk band known for its enigmatic and captivating performances. As part of the new folk revival, SHEL has already received rave reviews from USA Today, NPR Music and American Songwriter.

The Winter Underground Sound series is an opportunity to see new, emerging artists and discover bands that are sure to become longtime favorites. The TGIF Pass offers a savings of up to $102 on these performances and is only available for a limited time with a limited number.