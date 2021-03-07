Vilar offers robust schedule in March

The Vilar hosted its first in-person show on June 11 with a limited capacity audience. (John-Ryan Lockman

Special to the Daily).

Out of the 31 days in March, the Vilar will host events, sometimes two a day, on 18 of those days. Talk about making up for lost time.

When Colorado abruptly shut down due to COVID-19 on March 14, 2020, the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek still had a full schedule of shows for the large spring break and Easter crowds that were scheduled to visit the Vail Valley. Those shows were all canceled, of course and the theater went dark.

In March of 2021, a full calendar bringing live music, adventure films, comedy and a classical quartet feels like a breath of fresh, spring Rocky Mountain air.

“It’s amazing to have the buzz of the theater back. From the load in’s and load out’s, the sound checks, the guests talking, the cameras rolling – we feel extremely lucky to have stayed open,” said Owen Hutchinson, executive director of the Vilar Performing Arts Center. “To really get the theater back to a pre-pandemic programming schedule feels like such an achievement.”

The Vilar Performing Arts Center, which is a 530-seat theater modeled after a theater in Munich, Germany, reinvented the way it could host events and serve the community. Less than two months after the state was shut down, the Vilar started hosting the Ghostlight Series, allowing 50 attendees to enjoy live music. The performances were also streamed.

“In many ways, after having developed new streaming technologies, new programming concepts and new relationships with artists, the VPAC is stronger heading into this next chapter,” Owens said.

As the pandemic restrictions eased, the Vilar has been able to up the audience number from 50 to 100, which is about 20% of full capacity and still allows for six feet of distancing.

“You can feel a sense of joy and relief from everyone that steps foot in the venue right now. From the venue staff, to the artists and audience members everyone is happy to be back – to be that on stage, soaking up the live music and working,” Owens said.

The Vilar adheres to safety guidelines and offers a video on their website that walks you through the protocols you can expect when attending a live show.

The temperatures of all patrons will be checked upon entry to the Vilar Performing Arts Center. (Vilar Performing Arts Center

Special to the Daily)

The Vilar is currently upgrading air filtration in the venue to improve overall air quality, and the balcony will be open throughout the remainder of the season to allow for increased distancing between audience members.

The lower lobby bar will be open for all performances. Please follow six-foot of social distancing in the line and only credit cards can be used as payment. (Vilar Performing Arts Center

Special to the Daily)

“We’ve only received positive feedback about what music brings to all of these lives in differing ways. Music can often inspire us and transcend turmoil, which just goes to show, now more than ever, it’s crucial to bring that to our community,” Owens said.

Stay tuned as the Vilar plans to announce its first round of summer shows on March 15th. In the meantime, go to vilarpac.org and see the line up for March and either view a show in person or enjoy a live stream performance from your living room: