Vilar Perfoming Arts Center lineup for the rest of the year

The Vilar Performing Arts Center (VAPC) in Beaver Creek is well known for its atmosphere and legendary performers. This year alone they've welcomed popular acts like Plain White T's, Don McLean, Richard Marx and Jim Gaffigan. They've also kicked off their annual Underground Sound Concert Series, dedicated to discovering new music, featuring artists such as Clap Your Hands Say Yeah and Trace Bundy.

While they've already had an exciting year, VPAC has no plans of slowing down for the rest of the year; here are the music acts they've got in the queue:

October

Addi & Jacq

As part of their Underground Sound Concert Series, VPAC is bringing in New York duo Addi & Jacq. Featuring just a vocalist and harpist, the critically acclaimed band is sure to bring unique music to the Vail Valley. Addi & Jacq will play on Wednesday, Oct. 17, at 7:30 p.m.

Flor De Toloache

Recommended Stories For You

This group has already made history as New York's first and only all-female mariachi group. They've also been nominated for a Latin Grammy, so it stands to reason that this crew will bring the house down. Flor De Toloache will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 25.

Lo Moon

A huge up-and-comer in the music world, indie group Lo Moon has opened for bands like Phoenix, London Grammar, The War on Drugs, Temples, Ride and more. Heavily influenced by music of the 80s and 90s, Lo Moon will perform on Tuesday, Oct. 30, at 7:30 p.m.

November

The Nordic Fiddler's Bloc

To round out the Underground Sound Concert Series is the Scandinavian trio known for their unique fiddle music and mastery of their instruments. The Nordic Fiddler's Bloc will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 5.

December

Oak Ridge Boys

Since the 1960s, Oak Ridge Boys have wowed fans with their harmonious country and gospel music. Having won five Grammy Awards and two Academy of Country Music Awards, Oak Ridge Boys will "Shine The Light On Christmas" on Saturday, Dec. 15, at 7:30 p.m.

Spanish Brass

Traditional brass quintet Spanish Brass is known world-wide for their innovation within their genre and participation in music education programs. They'll be visiting VPAC to perform a Christmas concert on Friday, Dec. 21, at 7 p.m.

The Beach Boys

Original lineup members Mike Love and Bruce Johnston will lead the legendary band in a look back on their career before performing some holiday classics. The Beach Boys will play on Wednesday, Dec. 28, and Thursday, Dec. 29, at 7:30 p.m.

Vanessa Williams

To round out the year, Grammy-, Tony- and Emmy-nominated singer and actress Vanessa Williams will take the stage to perform some of her classics as well as holiday hits. Williams will perform on Friday, Dec. 30, at 7:30 p.m.