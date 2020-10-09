Vilar Performing Arts Center announces film series, will release full winter schedule soon

The three snowboarders featured in "Roadless" are accomplished in their craft and united for the film.

Ming T. Poon | Special to the Daily

The Vilar Performing Arts Center will return with winter programming, showing movies as COVID-19 has halted musician touring schedules, which would typically carry the VPAC through the fall offseason and the holidays.

Tickets for each show range from $10 to $20 and are on sale now. Purchase them at vilarpac.org or by calling the box office at 970-845-8497.

“As we explore new avenues, film is certainly a good and safe place to start and we’re thrilled to be introducing a Teton Gravity Research series this fall with gripping, adventure content that is always better enjoyed on a large screen in the company of others,” said Duncan Horner, executive director, in a press release.

To comply with social distancing regulations, the VPAC will sell a maximum of 100 tickets to each show. For more information about the venue’s COVID-19 policies, visit http://www.vilarpac.org/covid19-policy.

The VPAC also plans to announce its full winter season soon. Here is the film series schedule.

Jeremy Jones’ “Deeper“

Thursday, Nov. 5 at 3 and 8 p.m. | $10

Leaving helicopters, snowmobiles and chairlifts behind, snowboard athlete Jeremy Jones and his crew of elite riders tackle some of the biggest challenges they’d faced in “Deeper.” Follow Jones, Jonaven Moore, Travis Rice and Xavier De Le Rue on all night hikes, as they sleep on peaks, hike huge mountain faces and camp 65 miles from civilization all during frigid temps and never-ending storms.

Jeremy Jones’ “Further“

Thursday, Nov. 12 at 3 and 8 p.m. | $10

The journey truly is the reward in “Further,” the second film in Jones’ snowboard movie trilogy. The film takes viewers to far-off locales like the Japanese Alps, Norway’s storied Atomfjella Mountains the Karwendel Range in Austria, Alaska’s Wrangell Mountains and California’s Sierra Mountains. Hold your breath as Jones and his seven cohorts summit peaks and experience never before ridden lines on nearly vertical spines. Watch as Jones and his crew push their minds and bodies to the brink in this film that explores some of the most remote mountain terrain on the planet.

Jeremy Jones’ “Higher“

Thursday, Nov. 12 at 3 and 8 p.m. | $10

In “Higher,” the third and final installment of Jeremy Jones’ snowboarding trilogy, watch as the 10-time Big Mountain Rider of the Year winner traces his snowboarding journey that started as a child hiking Cape Cod’s Jailhouse Hill. Fast forward a few decades and see what years of wisdom and expertise gathered from spending time in the mountains has taught Jones about not only surviving but thriving. Watch as Jones’ and his friends made up of the next generation of big mountain rippers leave tracks on signature lines in the close-to-home playgrounds by Jackson Hole and Lake Tahoe as well as far-flung descents in Alaska and Nepal.

“Far Out”

Thursday, Dec. 3 at 3 and 8 p.m. | $10

In this ski and snowboard film, follow along as an athlete makes the journey of a lifetime to the Albanian Alps, one of the world’s most remote and unexplored mountain ranges. Interspersed, watch as crews tackle the Purcell Mountains of British Columbia in search of mind-bending lines, experience urban madness in Kamchatka and the insanity of the Crazy Mountains in Montana. Join the crew in the Slovenian Alps for over-the-head cold smoke and watch in wonder as an 11-year-old rips Jackson Hole. Travel to Girdwood, Alaska to see an alien landscape and watch as Sean Jordan rides into Crested Butte on a black stallion.

“Roadless”

Thursday, Dec. 17 at 3 and 8 p.m. | $10

Last winter, Bryan Iguchi teamed up with fellow snowboarders Travis Rice and Jeremy Jones to embark on a 10-day human-powered expedition through a largely untracked part of Wyoming. Watch as they climb and ride dozens of new lines in the stunning Teton Wilderness.

“Make Believe”

Tuesday, Dec. 22 and Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 3 and 8 p.m. | $20

“Live the dream” defines the adventures found in TGR’s films from the past 25 years. New release “Make Believe” celebrates the athletes who not only commit to this ethos, but who live and breath mountain life and who have made a conscious decision to make and believe in their dreams. Watch as 16 athletes at the top of their game tackle descents everywhere from Montana to the Japanese Alps, and the Coastal Mountains of British Columbia to Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

“S&M2: Metallica & San Francisco Symphony Film”

Monday, Dec. 28 and Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 8 p.m. | $20

In 2019, Metallica and the 80-member San Francisco Symphony teamed up for two sold-out concerts watched by 40,000 ecstatic fans hailing from nearly 70 countries. Consequence of Sound called the concert “a true celebration of Metallica and their musical prowess.” Feel like you’re in the audience for the historic concert that brought the band and the Symphony together for the first time since the 1999 performances captured on the Grammy-winning S&M album.

To view the full lineup visit http://www.vilarpac.org/films.