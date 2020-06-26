Vilar Performing Arts Center participates in Night of Light to raise awareness for struggling venues in pandemic
On Monday, June 22, the Vilar Performing Arts Center turned on all its red lights to participate in the Night of Light movement. Started by German venues, the purpose of red lights is to remind government officials that event venues will not be able to survive the pandemic without financial support.
Here are some photos of the Beaver Creek venue participating in Night of Light.
