Village Bagel brings high quality breakfast and lunch to Edwards

If you go … What: Village Bagel, a hopping bagel joint with great goods, a liquor license and a lively crowd. Where: 34500 US-6 B7 | Edwards Cost: Bagels: $2-$13, various shmears and toppings; Lunch $6-$11

Editor's note: This story originally ran as a paid feature in EAT Magazine, featuring the best restaurants in the Vail Valley. EAT is available on magazine racks and in hotel lobbies for free.

In 1946, the NY Times tried to explain what a bagel was. The writer described it as "a roll with a hole in the center." Over the years, many have tried to replicate the chewy, crusty perfection of New York's specialty — and Village Bagel has done just that! Right here in Edwards, Colorado, the only dedicated bagel shop in town, you'll find a team of passionate people who all believe in making simple food the old fashioned way — without the use of fillers, preservatives or dough conditioners, but simply with high-quality ingredients, traditional techniques, and a lot of time (3 days to make each bagel, to be exact).

It all began in the home kitchen of owners Connie Leaf and Anthony Mazza. A few months in, they outgrew their home oven and started baking out of the kitchen of Mirabelle Restaurant in the early mornings, selling bagels to one coffee shop after the next. As word got out, people would show up for a warm bag of bagels right out of the back door of the renowned French restaurant — and shortly after, "Back Door Bagels" was born.

The duo bought a 25-gallon kettle in which to boil the bagels (a must for a traditional bagel) and opened up their own shop. To this day each bagel is made from scratch and hand-rolled. And unlike other bagels which are seeded on only one side, Village Bagel hand-presses seeds on both sides of the "roll" during preparation. The garlic bagel is Leaf's favorite among such flavors as blueberry, chocolate chip, whole wheat, sesame and lots more.

The store's tagline is "Bagels and Schmeer, Pizza and Beer," as they also offer Sicilian-style pizza, with dough made over three days, the flavor building the old fashioned way, through time. As well, there are also Mimosas, homemade Bloody Marys and draft beer to go with it all. Village Bagel is truly a gem, lovingly bringing a taste of the East Coast to our valley.