Viral country singer Hayden Haddock to play Beaver Creek

Beaver Creek's Park Hyatt will welcome rising country singer Hayden Haddock for two performances. Haddock will perform on Dec. 21 and Dec. 28 at 7 p.m.

Haddock, a red dirt country singer-songwriter, is quickly becoming an artist you need to know. Alongside his extensive Texas tour dates, Haddock is recently his debut album, "First Rodeo" with his lead single, "She Don't Know It Yet."

Haddock's musical influences are deeply rooted in his home state of Texas by artists such as George Strait, Cody Johnson, Luke Combs, Jon Pardi and Eric Church. Some may be surprised to find out that Hayden is only 19 years old, as he has a country soulfulness well beyond his years, exhibited on his album. With three-time Grammy award-winning producer Tre Nagella at the helm, Haddock's debut is sure to turn heads.

Haddock's road to pursuing music was not the traditional one. At a young age, Haddock discovered his love for music, but it was not until he attended an Eric Church concert at the age of 14, that he decided to pick up a guitar. Haddock continued to write songs and play guitar throughout his teen years and was accepted to Texas A&M University as a construction science major.

After performing a song in the confines of his college dorm for his roommates, one friend secretly captured it on video, uploaded it to YouTube and shared it with their peers. The overwhelming response to the video made Haddock decide it was time to pursue a career in country music.

Since that time, Haddock has put his head down and focused on songwriting and playing acoustic shows anywhere he can to hone his craft. Haddock now performs every weekend around Texas and has multiple television appearances under his belt including ABC "Good Morning Texas" and CBS's "Free Music Friday." Haddock has also shared the stage with Whiskey Myers, Casey Donahew, Cory Morrow and the Eli Young Band.

This might be the first rodeo for Haddock, but it will surely not be his last.