Visionbox Vail Summer Theatre Institute returns for second summer of production and acting intensives

Jennifer McCray Rincon (left) workshops a monologue with Madi (right) during the 2019 acting intensive. Nicholas Riley (center) helps.

Casey Russell | crussell@vaildaily.com

Visionbox Vail Summer Theatre Institute returns for a second summer offering two-week theater intensives. Students ages 14 through graduate school may apply at http://www.visionbox.org for 16 available spots in each intensive based at the Vail Mountain School.

“Visionbox Vail seeks to build resiliency and independence in today’s youth as they face the accelerated rate of change in our time,” said Visionbox Vail Co-Artistic Director Jennifer McCray Rincón. “We will provide students with the skills, practices and experience they need to develop their own deeply personal work in a professional theatre community dedicated to collaboration, excellence, and innovation.”

Contemporary Production Intensive: July 13-24

Skills classes in movement, projection design, and collaboration will be offered each morning. Students will be challenged with creating new stage environments, props and puppetry. Students will have the opportunity to bring their creations and ideas from classwork into the afternoon work.

Particpants will also work as apprentices in the production of Bill Pullman’s new work, “Seeking Charlie Russell.” The two weeks of study and apprenticeship will culminate in an original piece to be performed for families and friends on Friday, July 24.

Acting Intensive: July 27 – Aug. 7

Following a conservatory style curriculum, students will take skills classes in playwrights and acting, dance, movement, speech and voice, stage combat, and singing. This course will help any student with advanced text analysis, public speaking and collaboration skills, and prepares students for ongoing work.

The first week explores American Classical Realism and the second week is an in-depth study of Shakespeare. Again, the intensive will culminate in a performance for family and friends on Aug. 7.

Tuition and applicaitons

Tuition for each student is $2,000 per two-week intensive. Financial aid and scholarships are available, and students may apply to both intensives. Students may complete an application at http://www.visionbox.org/visionbox-vail.

The application deadline is May 1, 2020. For more information on the application instructions, visit the website above or contact Visionbox Vail at info@visionbox.org.