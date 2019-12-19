Visits with Santa, holiday tunes, ice sculptures and more: Tricia’s weekend picks 12/20/19

Boulder Philharmonic playing Handel’s “Messiah”

This year’s Winter Holiday Series at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek kicks off with a show sure to put you in the holiday spirit on Saturday at 7 p.m. A Classical Christmas with the Boulder Philharmonic features a full orchestra and a choir. Four soloists will perform, including a soprano, an alto, tenor and a bass, all under the direction of conductor Gary Lewis. Feel the holiday spirit while listening to “Archangel Corelli: Concerto grosso, op. 6, no. 8” (Christmas Concerto); Ralph Vaughan Williams’ “Fantasia” on “Greensleeves”; Antonio Vivaldi’s “Autumn and Winter” from the “Four Seasons”; and the Christmas portion of Handel’s “Messiah”, ending with the beloved “Hallelujah Chorus.”

Founded in 1958, the Boulder Philharmonic Orchestra is comprised of the top freelance musicians from Colorado’s Front Range and beyond. The Boulder Phil was voted “Best of Boulder” for the past six years in a row. Today, under the vision and leadership of Music Director Michael Butterman, the Boulder Phil is bucking national trends with growing, enthusiastic audiences.

The Boulder Philharmonic performance is part of a brand-new VPAC program this year where you can Pay Your Age (18-30 years). “We are really hoping to be accessible to the young heart-and-soul of our community,” said Kim Hannold, Vilar programming director. “With the new Pay Your Age program the goal is to provide a way for locals who have a passion for the performing arts to experience a fantastic show.” To purchase a Pay Your Age ticket, you must do so in person at the Vilar box office with valid proof of identification. For more information, visit http://www.vilarpac.org.

Vail Winterfest

Vail Winterfest returns for its 13th season this weekend with a number of events and activities to kick-off winter. The town of Vail’s Art in Public Places is pleased to announce its signature events celebrating the celestial wonders through the integration of ice, snow, and light.

Ice sculptor Paul Wertin’s illuminated ice installation will be reminiscent of stargazing around a campfire. The interactive ice sculptures will allow for seating and enjoying the views both day and night. The combination of illuminated ice sculptures, snow, light, and the reflections upon the Gore Creek will create a radiant experience.

New this year, Art in Public Places enlisted the help of Art Ethos out of Denver to create an immersive experience that uses art and technology. The installation will include programmed LED lighting on the adjacent trees and pedestrian bridge illuminating the entire Gore Creek Promenade. Here’s a look at the schedule of events:

Friday:

Cocktails & Canvas: Lantern Painting with Alpine Arts Center-4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Vail Recreation District Community Programming – 2nd Floor Lionshead Welcome Center

Alpine Arts Center will instruct participants on how to paint paper lanterns. This lively evening will include holiday music, complimentary light snacks, and wine and beer available for purchase 21 + years old.

Join to create your unique lantern to bring to the Holiday Lantern Walk on Sunday.

RSVP: http://www.alpineartscenter.org or 970-926-2732. Please indicate the number in your party – space is limited. $10 per person.

Sunday:

Lantern Making Workshop with Alpine Arts Center–Noon to 3:30 p.m.

Create your lantern at a free workshop with Alpine Arts Center in the Community Room at the Vail Public Library.

Allow yourself 30 minutes at this drop-in workshop to create your lantern. The last entry is at 3:00 p.m. Following the workshop, join in the Holiday Lantern Walk through Vail Village.

RSVP: meppard@vailgov.com or 970-479-2344. Please indicate the number in your party.

Vail Public Library Community Room

Free and family-friendly



Holiday Lantern Walk through Vail Village

4:00 to 5:00 p.m. Music by “Grown Men in Lederhosen,” authentic family-friendly entertainment

4:30 p.m. Santa and Ralph the World’s Tallest Elf arrive to mingle with guests

5:00 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. Holiday Lantern Walk through Vail Village

Gather in Slifer Square before the walk. A short jolly procession led by Santa and Ralph the World’s Tallest Elf through Vail Village winds its way to the Gore Creek Promenade for the grand opening of the 13th Annual Vail Winterfest Ice Theater.

Grand Opening Celebration-5:15 p.m.

13th Annual Vail Winterfest Ice & Light Installation

Gore Creek Promenade, Vail Village

The illumination begins daily at dusk and runs until 10:00 p.m. through January 20, 2020.

Santa at Riverwalk

If your kids haven’t paid a visit to Old St. Nick, there is still time before Christmas to do so. As the song goes, “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” and that town is Edwards, and more specifically, Riverwalk.

Riverwalk is putting together a full schedule of activities on Saturday to get you into the holiday spirit. Santa and Ralph, the World’s Tallest Elf, will be at the Riverwalk Theater from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Then, the pair will travel a few blocks down to the Bookworm of Edwards where there will be a Santa Story Time at 4:30 p.m.

In addition to visiting Santa, visitors can view live reindeer on Main Street in Riverwalk and listen to the Calvary Chapel Vail Valley Carolers who will be singing holiday tunes while strolling along Main Street.

There will also be the Famous Kitchen Collage Cookie Contest at the store starting at 3:30 p.m. Speaking of food, dip into one of the many restaurants in Riverwalk if you need a bite to eat or feel a little chilly. With the variety of shops at Riverwalk, you can finish up your Christmas shopping on Saturday, too.

If parking is full on the ground level in front of the shops, don’t forget there is parking also available in the underground parking garage.

Vail Skating Festival

The Vail Skating Festival returns to Vail with shows indoors and outside. Get a glimpse of the talented skaters on Friday with two shows on the in-town ice rinks. At 5 p.m. the skaters will take to the ice rink at Solaris in Vail Village and then move over to Lionshead for a short skating exhibition at the ice rink next to the Arrabelle. These two outdoors shows are free and will feature U.S. national and international medalists. The shows are about 15 minutes in length, so you won’t spend too much time out in the cold but dress accordingly for the temperatures for that time of night.

On Saturday, come see the Ice Spectacular at Dobson Ice Arena. 2018 Olympic medalists Mirai Nagasu and Chris and Alexa Knierim will be performing as well as national and international medalists and world competitors. The Knierims are a husband-wife team who won a bronze medal at the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang. Nagasu was the first U.S. woman to land a triple axel and the third woman in the world to do the feat. She was also featured on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.”

The Vail Skating Festival is also offering two half-day clinics and seminars featuring Olympic and world coach Christy Krall. For more information and to get tickets to the Dobson Ice Arena show, go to http://www.vailskifest.com. Tickets are $40 for on-ice seating and $20 for bleacher seating.

KidZone School’s Out Camp

If you are wondering what to do with the kids once school is out for the holiday break, check out the programs offered at the KidZone School’s Out Camp at the Vail Recreation Center. Operated by the Vail Recreation District’s community programming department, KidZone is fully licensed by the Colorado Department of Human Services Division of Child Care.

The goal is the KidZone School’s Out Program is to give children ages 5 (and in kindergarten) through fifth grade a fun and structured program that fosters social, physical, emotional and intellectual development.

Check out http://www.vailrec.org for more details and how to pre-register your child for these day camps that are offered from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on various dates throughout the holiday break.