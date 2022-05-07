VMS student explores the human experience in senior exhibit

"Human Connection = Happier People“ explores the psychology of connecting with strangers, vulnerability, the science of fear and the importance of listening and using empathy in conversations.

Unsplash/Courtesy photo

Each year, Vail Mountain School seniors drop their English and History courses to direct their own learning. One student, Stella Addis, has created a senior project of interest to the community.

Addis has always been interested in the human experience and connection, and VMS’s senior project curriculum gives her a way to further explore this topic in an impactful way.

“There is a perception that Vail has no diversity because of the belief that Vail is a ski town only filled with world-class ski racers, successful businesspeople and tourists,” Addis said. “What some are unaware of is there are service workers, homeless people, undocumented immigrants and varying racial and economic backgrounds that make up our community.”

“My goaI with this event is to provide a holistic picture of who makes up our valley,” Addis said.

Addis has researched the psychology of connecting with strangers, vulnerability, the science of fear and the importance of listening and using empathy in conversations to gain background knowledge for the project.

Addis is inviting the Vail Valley to gain a new understanding of our community by exploring an art exhibit she has created. She has interviewed a group of 16 people from many different backgrounds to humanize the diverse people of Vail and share their experiences with the broader community.

The interviewees range from CEOs, nonprofit leaders and first generation college alumni to service workers, philanthropists, doctors and athletes.

The project, titled “Human Connection = Happier People,” will include photographs and transcribed conversations that take the form of a story and will be shown in “The Real Stories of Vail” gallery walk. Some the interviewees may be present at the event to answer questions and share their experiences.

The event will take place Wednesday, May 11 at Vail Mountain School from 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. There will be snacks provided.