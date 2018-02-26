Volunteers sought for public art project in June

VAIL — The town of Vail's Art in Public Places is greatly anticipating the arrival of renowned environmental artist Patrick Dougherty to create a "Stickwork" sculptural installation in Vail's Ford Park this June.

For more than 35 years, his whimsical sculptural creations have been seen by the public in botanical gardens, museum grounds, universities and other settings around the world. Dougherty has honed his craft at bending and weaving natural materials into over 285 monumental interactive sculptures.

Starting June 4, the lower bench of Ford Park will be transformed over a three-week period serving as the setting for Dougherty's "Stickwork" sculpture. His vision will be executed through a team of community volunteers helping to create what will be an installation evoking Vail's pristine surroundings and playful sensibility.

"Since my 2017 August site visit to Vail, I have wonderful images in my mind, and I'm really looking forward to working there in June," the artist said. "With such a beautiful setting, it will be a joy to create a "Stickwork" sculpture to fit. Everyone, come on down and enjoy."

Photo Exhibit

Programs around the installation will be found on http://www.artinvail.com. The Betty Ford Alpine Gardens will be hosting a photography exhibition showcasing the artist's work in the Education Center in conjunction with the installation from May 1 through July 9, also located in Ford Park.

Recommended Stories For You

"I became intrigued with Patrick Dougherty's installations after seeing his work for my first time in 2009 at the Museum of Outdoor Arts in Greenwood Village," said Molly Eppard, Art in Public Places coordinator. "I immediately reached out to the artist inquiring about an installation for Vail. Needless to say, after having experienced five 'Stickwork' installations from Virginia to California, I am greatly anticipating his work for Vail."

Visit http://www.stickwork.net to learn more about Dougherty's monumental installations.