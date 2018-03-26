Volunteers sought to advocate for children in local court systems

CASA of the Continental Divide is seeking new volunteers to advocate for children in the court system in Summit, Eagle, Lake and Clear Creek counties. You can make a huge difference in the life a child or teenager who needs individual support in what can often be a difficult and confusing journey for young ones. The next training begins Tuesday, April 3, in Dillon. For more information or to sign up to make a difference, visit the CASA of the Continental Divide website at http://www.mtncasa.org or call 970-513-9390.