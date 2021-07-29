VPAA is back on stage with Fame Jr.

After 18 months of COVID restrictions, Vail Performing Arts Academy (VPAA) is thrilled to be back on stage, mask free, and with live audiences presenting the hit musical, Fame Jr. The two young casts, made up of fifty students ages 8 to 16, will be presented separately with the Applause students performing Saturday, July 31 and the Bravo students Sunday, Aug 1 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day at Battle Mountain High.

“One thing we learned from last year’s limitations was that having two smaller casts enabled us to offer more young actors lead roles, and build in well prepared understudies at the same time. We decided to continue this and our rotating rehearsal process has been very efficient and invigorating,“ said Annah Scully, Executive Producer and Founder.

Following the international acclaim of the hit motion picture, television series and stage show, Fame Jr. is nothing short of a global phenomenon. Fame Jr. features a high-energy, contemporary pop score (which includes the hit title song) and a touching coming-of-age story.

Set during the last years of New York City’s celebrated High School for the Performing Arts in the early 1980s, Fame Jr. is the bittersweet, but ultimately inspiring, story of a diverse group of students who commit to four years of grueling artistic and academic work. With candor, humor and insight, the show explores the issues that confront many young people today.

Andrea Mendoza, who plays a dancer, said “This show is about a performing arts school like VPAA, which makes it so realistic. It’s a teen drama that we theatrical students can relate to.”

Tula Baker, who plays Grace, finds this production more mature and, thus, a bit more challenging. She said, “We learned a lot of different types of music and it has really taken us out of our comfort zone, which is exciting.”

Holt Solberg plays Tyrone, a troubled dance student who finds his place at P.A. Solberg enjoys this musical, and finds it “really cool, upbeat, and pop.”

This marks the 26th year of VPAA, which started in 1995, and welcomes youth from every corner of our valley to learn, play and work together through performing arts. Direct instruction from VPAA’s high quality professional dancers, actors, and choreographers help to discover and develop the performer in each child. Loads of FUN combined with focused work cultivates essential life skills in VPAA students that they take with them into their future.

Tickets are on sale online at vpaa.org and at the box office, $10 plus fees – general admission. For more information and to sign up for VPAA Fall Revue, visit vpaa.org or email annah@vpaa.org .