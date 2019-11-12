VPAA sells tickets for Nov. 16 annd 17 performances of ‘Broadway Stars’

Vail Performing Arts Academy presents "Broadway Stars," an upbeat revue of classic musicals, starring over 60 local students.

Special to the Daily

if you go ... What: ‘Broadway Stars’ When: Saturdaym, Nov. 16, Sunday Nov. 17, 6:30 p.m. Where: The Vilar Performing Arts Center Cost: $20 More information: For tickets, 970-845-8497 or visit vilarpac.org. For information about VPAA, visit vpaa.org.

These days Broadway musicals are filled with remarkably young, triple-threat actors and Vail Performing Arts Academy (VPAA) will feature these actors’ popular performances in their fall production, “Broadway Stars,” at the Vilar Center, November 16 & 17.

The vibrant cast of 60 local students is set to entertain audiences of all ages with numbers from “Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory,” “Seussical The Musical,” “Finding Neverland,” “Anastasia,” “The Addams Family,” “Hairspray,” “Be More Chill,” “Matilda,” “Billie Elliot,” “Beetlejuice” and more.

If you’re not familiar with these hit shows, you’ll be enlightened with a brief introduction before each number and impressed with the range of talent that emanates from this young, enthusiastic troupe.

VPAA’s Mia Pendergast’s favorite number in the show is the soulful “Mable’s Prayer” from “Fame.” She said, “I love the harmonies and its really fun to dance to.”

Savina May enjoys performing “Welcome to the ‘60s” from “Hairspray” because “it is super energetic and we get to interact with the audience.

As a newcomer to VPAA, Raef Kamby is excited to perform “Red Rider Carbine BB Gun” from “A Christmas Story: The Musical.” He said, “It’s great because the song is really fast paced with a country twang.”

VPAA is approaching its 25th year of offering top quality, year- round performing arts instruction and performance opportunities to students ages 8 to 18. Each year, VPAA produces a Fall and Spring revue and in the summer, a full musical, as well as a Broadway Workshop. VPAA also offers school enrichments, such as Cotillion, and participates in many community events.

“We welcome students from up and down the valley, ages 8 to 18, and no experience is necessary,” said Annah Scully, executive producer. “Our fabulous directorial staff is equipped to instruct and inspire all of our children to create a ‘VPAA family’ that nurtures confidence and comradery, and of course, talent. We love watching our casts evolve and our audiences delight in their achievements.”

Professionals like Colin Meiring, artistic director; Melinda Carlson, vocal coach; Maria Barry, assistant choreographer; Val Watts, costumer, and a dream team of techs and parent volunteers, ensure that each cast member is highlighted staying true to the VPAA slogan: “The Most Important Stage in a Child’s Life.”

“Broadway Stars” performs at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Nov. 16 and Sunday, Nov. 17 at 6:30pm. Tickets are $20 reserved seating. Call the box office at 970-845-8497 or visit vilarpac.org for tickets. To learn more about VPAA and sign up for spring sessions, visit vpaa.org.