VPAC announces summer concert lineup

The Vilar Performing Arts Center (VPAC) has announced its 2019 Summer Concert, and it's jam packed with hit-makers, Grammy Award-winners, country music superstars and musicians who normally play sold-out concerts in big cities. Like an ice cream cone on a hot day, seeing these artists in an intimate venue will be such a treat for music fans in the Vail Valley this summer.

This first round of concert announcement dates begin June 29 and run through Aug. 24. the 2019 VPAC Summer Concert Series (as of now) includes Michael McDonald, Buddy Guy, Shenandoah: 30th Anniversary Tour, Asleep at the Wheel, Craig Moran and Jose Gonzalez.

Cirque by Troupe Vertigo

June 29, 2019 at 6:30 p.m.| $58 Adults, $38 children

This evening's program will feature a fairy tale theme. The Los Angeles-based company Troupe Vertigo is known for its inventive and eclectic approach to circus, dance and theatre. The troupe's latest show, "Cirque," showcases impressive physical feats that have been choreographed into works of art. Prepare to be mesmerized by the acrobatic artistry Troupe Vertigo excels at. "Cirque" is an enthralling mix of high-caliber cirque acts, theatrical performances, dance, music and so much more.

Craig Morgan

Recommended Stories For You

July 2, 2019 at 8 p.m.| $65

An Army vet-turned-country singer, Craig Morgan garnered his first big hit in 2005 with "That's What I Love About Sunday," which spent four weeks at number one on the Billboard U.S. Hot Country chart. Morgan's other Top 10 country hits include "Almost Home," "Redneck Yacht Club," "Little Bit of Life," "International Harvester," "Love Remembers" and "Bonfire." In 2016, Morgan released his latest album, "A Whole Lot More to Me," which Rolling Stone praised for valuing "poignancy over pop country."

Shenandoah: 30th Anniversary Tour

July 11, 2019 at 8 p.m.| Starting at $45

Hailing from the famed music city of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, Shenandoah is one of the most respected bands in country music, beloved by fans for their late 1980s and early '90s hits like "The Church on Cumberland Road," "Sunday in the South," "Two Dozen Roses," "Next to You, Next to Me," and "If Bubba Can Dance (I Can Too)" — all of which reached number one on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts. Original members Marty Raybon and Mike McGuire have reunited to write a new chapter in the Shenandoah story. The band's 30th anniversary tour is an opportunity to see these celebrated country music stars on stage together again.

Michael McDonald

July 17, 2018 at 8 p.m.| Starting at $125

With a voice that's instantly recognizable, Michael McDonald's career has endured through the changing face of pop music. Fans are just as enamored with classics such as "What a Fool Believes" and "I Keep Forgettin'" today as they were when the songs were first released. McDonald continues to stay hip and attract new fans, like by performing with Thundercat at the Coachella music festival in 2016. That same year, the singer released "Wide Open," his first album of new material in over 17 years — proving he's still got it and isn't done cranking out the hits.

Buddy Guy

July 30, 2019 at 8 p.m.| Starting at $108

Buddy Guy's latest album sums up his legacy: "The Blues Is Alive and Well." The celebrated guitarist and singer is synonymous with Chicago blues and is credited with influencing the likes of Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page, Keith Richards and many more. Ranked 23rd on Rolling Stone's list of the "100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time," Buddy Guy's talents are unmatched by the blues musicians who came before (and after) him. Buddy Guy is still in his prime and performing sold-out shows across the country.

Asleep at the Wheel

August 15, 2019 at 8 p.m.| $48

The 10-time Grammy Award-winning Asleep at the Wheel has released 20 albums and had 20 singles on the Billboard country charts. For their 2015 record, "Still the King: Celebrating the Music of Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys," the band collaborated with legends such as Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard and George Strait, along with newcomers like the Avett Brothers, Amos Lee and Old Crow Medicine Show. Get ready to here some Texas Twin Fiddles and Boogie Piano when Asleep at the Wheel rolls into town.

Jose Gonzalez

August 24, 2019 at 8 p.m.| Starting at $48

Jose Gonzalez is a Swedish-Argentinian singer-songwriter who has a gained a devoted following, largely by making music that moves listeners and stirs the soul. With a soft vocal style and impassioned classical guitar-playing, Gonzalez is able to capture the rapt attention of the crowd and draw them in, creating an intimate concert experience. The musician's songs were featured heavily on the soundtrack for "The Secret Life of Walter Mitty" in 2013. Gonzalez is also known for his acoustic covers of hits like "Heartbeats" by The Knife and "Love Will Tear Us Apart" by Joy Division.