VPAC This Week: Five shows in six days brings Fruition, Robert Earl Keen, St. Patrick’s Day and more

With the snow still falling, spring break crowds in town and over a month left in the winter season, the Vilar Performing Arts Center is excited to provide five shows in six days for audiences in Beaver Creek.

Portland-based Fruition brings the bluegrass March 12

Fruition

Jay Blakesberg/Courtesy photo

If you go… What: Fruition When: Saturday, March 12, 7:30 p.m. Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek Cost: $38 More information: Visit VilarPAC.org/fruition

Portland-based Fruition has come a long way since going on what they call a “de-tour” – when the band was first starting out, they would book a couple of shows in a few cities and, in between, they would busk. Twelve years later and with nine albums to their name, Fruition is one of the most popular bluegrass/folk bands in the country known for their high-energy shows to audiences large and small.

Touring mostly along the East Coast and West Coast, the show at the VPAC is one of two the band will perform in the state of Colorado this tour. Hear Fruition’s extensive setlist when they take the VPAC stage on March 12.

The road goes on for American singer-songwriter Robert Earl Keen, performing in Beaver Creek March 13

Robert Earl Keen

Nashan Photgraphers/Courtesy photo

If you go… What: Robert Earl Keen When: Sunday, March 13, 7:30 p.m. Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek Cost: Starting at $55 More information: Visit VilarPAC.org/Robert-Earl-Keen

American singer-songwriter Robert Earl Keen has recorded 18 full-length albums since his debut in the 1980s. The highest form of flattery, his songs have had cover versions recorded by many musicians, including George Strait, Joe Ely, Lyle Lovette and many more. The Texas Heritage Songwriters Hall of Fame member was never out for fame and fortune, rather his career has revolved around writing and singing his own songs.

Now three decades on from the release of his debut album and thousands of shows under his belt, there’s still no end in sight to the road ahead. Keen remains as committed to and inspired by his muse as ever.

Colorado-based Jackson Emmer, who performed at the VPAC last summer, will open for Keen.

World-renowned pianist Seong-Jin Cho brings Janáček, Ravel, Chopin to the VPAC on March 14

Seong-Jin Cho

Harald Hoffmann/Courtesy photo

If you go… What: Seong-Jin Cho When: Monday, March 14, 7 p.m. Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek Cost: $55 More information: Visit VilarPAC.org/Seong-Jin-Cho

Born in South Korea, pianist Seong-Jin Cho started learning the piano at the age of 6 and gave his first public recital at 11 years old. In 2009, he became the youngest-ever winner of Japan’s Hamamatsu International Piano Competition. Now based in Berlin, Cho is an artist in high demand who works with the world’s most prestigious orchestras.

Seong-Jin Cho performs Monday as part of the venue’s Therese M. Grojean Classical Series.

Cho was first brought to the world’s attention in 2015, when he won First Prize at the Chopin International Competition in Warsaw. In 2016, he signed an exclusive contract with Deutsche Grammophon. He’s gone on to perform with prestigious orchestras including Berliner Philharmoniker, London Symphony Orchestra, Munchner Philarmoniker, Deutsches Symphonie-Orcester Berlin, Orchestre de Paris, The Philadelphia Orchestra and most recently with the Vienna Philharmonic at Carnegie Hall just last month.

Celebrate the golden age of pop music when The British Invasion takes over the VPAC on March 16

The British Invasion

Timothy Norris/Courtesy photo

If you go… What: The British Invasion When: Wednesday, March 16, 7:30 p.m. Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek Cost: Starting at $55 More information: Visit VilarPAC.org/The-British-Invasion

The British Invasion is an immersive multi-media show that will place you at the front and center of pop culture history. Huge projection period photos and original film footage recreate the era’s excitement, fashion and headlines – all while a full live band performs all of the hits of the UK’s Swinging’ ’60s. Featuring music by The Rolling Stones, The Beatles, The Kinks and much more!

Savor the iconic British pop sound that swept across America and the world when The British Invasion comes to the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, March 16, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $55 with a 4-pack available for $200.

Ireland’s Goitse comes to Beaver Creek on St. Patrick’s Day

Goitse

Colin Gillen/Courtesy photo

If you go… What: Goitse Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day When: Thursday, March 17, 7:30 p.m. Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek Cost: Tickets start at $25 More information: Visit VilarPAC.org/Goitse-Celebrates-St-Patricks-Day

Goitse (go-wit-cha) is an informal Gaelic Irish greeting meaning “come here,” and people of all ages will want to come to the Vilar for a celebratory performance on Thursday, March 17, when Goitse celebrates St. Patrick’s Day.

The popular and award-winning quintet out of Ireland has been named the country’s Traditional Group of the Year as well as other international accolades. Goitse have become a leader of the new generation of traditional Irish ensembles with a distinctive sound interspersed with traditional tunes from the countryside of Ireland and abroad.

Don your green and join Goitse as it celebrates St. Patrick’s Day at the VPAC on March 17. A St. Patrick’s-themed drink menu will be available.