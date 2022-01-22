VPAC This Week: Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Grand Funk Railroad and BODYTRAFFIC

Bursting with cutting-edge “vivid theatricality,” BODYTRAFFIC continues to make waves from coast to coast with its universal appeal to new audience members and dance lovers alike.

Rob Latour/Courtesy photo

The Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek has something for everyone Jan. 23-29 with a variety of cultural and world-class performances on the schedule.

From the classical music of Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center (Jan. 25) to Grand Funk Railroad’s Some Kind of Wonderful Tour (Jan. 26) to the much-anticipated return of Los Angeles-based dance company BODYTRAFFIC (Jan. 29), internationally acclaimed artists are heading to the intimate VPAC stage.

Whether you’re a fan of these performers or are ready for a new experience, locals and visitors alike can appreciate superb entertainment in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. Here’s a look at the upcoming performances at the VPAC:

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center

If you go… What: Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center When: Tuesday, Jan. 25, 7 p.m. Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek Cost: $68 ($10 for students) or Pay Your Age (19-30); a buy three, get one free ticket option is also available More information: Visit vilarpac.org/chamber-music-society-of-lincoln-center

The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center is one of 12 constituents of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York. On Tuesday, January 25, the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek welcomes the Chamber Music Society presenting a program titled “Romantic Perspectives.”

“Romantic Perspectives” explores the Romantic movement in music that blossomed across Europe during the 19th century. Fueled by the vision of Beethoven, the poetry of Schuber and the hyper-emotionalism of Schumann, composers at the time tapped their inner selves, often deeply inspired by their native cultures.

Johannes Brahms, declared to be the heir to the mantle of Beethoven, adhered to the discipline of the classical age, yet composed romantically and passion. Gustav Mahler, whose symphonies expanded music’s horizon by leaps and bounds, penned his only work of chamber music – this achingly beautiful movement – as an idealist student. And César Franck, the lion of French romantic composers, brought all of his sensuousness and seriousness to this epic quintet, one of literature’s most cherished masterpieces.

The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center will bring all of these “Romantic Perspectives” to life on the VPAC stage on Jan. 25.

Grand Funk Railroad

If you go… What: Grand Funk Railroad When: Wednesday, Jan. 26, 7:30 p.m. Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek Cost: Tickets start at $75 More information: Visit vilarpac.org/grand-funk-railroad

They’re your conductor. They’re the American band. And they’re certainly some kind of wonderful. They are Grand Funk Railroad, the top-selling rock group of the 1970s coming to the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek.

With smash hits “I’m Your Captain,” “We’re an American Band,” “Some Kind of Wonderful,” “The Loco-Motion,” “Inside Looking Out” and many more, Grand Funk Railroad is a high-energy five-piece group that will play 40 shows all over the U.S. this year.

Grand Funk has had 19 charted singles, eight Top 40 hits and two No. 1 singles (both selling more than 1 million each). The group has now accumulated 13 gold and 10 platinum records with sales in excess of 25 million copies sold worldwide.

Grand Funk Railroad includes original founding members Don Brewer (vocals/drums, writer and singer of “We’re an American Band”) and Mel Schacher, “The God of Thunder.” Joining Brewer and Schacher are singer Max Carl, lead guitarist Bruce Kulick and keyboardist Tim Cashion.

Sing along to all the hits as Grand Funk Railroad stops in Beaver Creek on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

BODYTRAFFIC

If you go … What: BODYTRAFFIC When: Saturday, Jan. 29, 7 p.m. Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek Cost: $62 ($25 for students) More information: Visit vilarpac.org/bodytraffic

Contemporary dance group BODYTRAFFIC uses the creative spirit of its Los Angeles home to fulfill its mission of delivering performances that inspire audiences to simply love dance. Since its inception in 2007, BODYTRAFFIC has performed nationwide with a company of superb dancers and accomplished choreographers, as well as an international tour celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Bursting with cutting-edge “vivid theatricality,” BODYTRAFFIC continues to make waves from coast to coast with its universal appeal to new audience members and dance lovers alike. The company is composed of artists who received their training at some from the finest schools throughout the world, and its repertory includes works of contemporary choreographers like Kyle Abraham, Micaela Taylor, Ohad Naharin and many more.

In 2015, BODYTRAFFIC was selected to be the United States cultural ambassadors to Israel and Jordan through DanceMotion USA, a program of the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs of the U.S. State Department that sought to engage international audiences through educational opportunities, cultural exchange and performance. The company also served as cultural ambassadors to the United States in South Korea (2016), Algeria (2017-18) and Indonesia (2018).

Cap off Saturday night in Beaver Creek in style by seeing innovative and exceptional dance at the VPAC.