VPAC to host first-ever Last Waltz Revisited performance in the mountains of Colorado on Nov. 26

Tobin Voggesser, Special to the Daily

Last Waltz Revisited is an annual tradition in Denver going on nearly two decades, this year celebrating the 45th anniversary of The Band’s historical farewell performance. For the first time, Last Waltz Revisited is coming to the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, taking the intimate Vilar Performing Arts Center stage on Friday, Nov. 26.

“The excitement of bringing this production to Beaver Creek is immense and the artists are truly looking forward to the show,” says members of Polytoxic, who will be joined by more than 25 musicians from across Colorado for the performance.

Last Waltz Revisited brings the community together to kick off the holiday season. The musicians will perform the music of The Band, one of the most popular and influential rock groups in the world. To celebrate the past 17 years of Last Waltz Revisited performances, a number of special guests have been added as well as Vail Valley musicians, including Mark Levy, Michael Jude, John Michel, Rob Eaton Jr. and Scott Rednor, with more to be announced soon.

The Last Waltz was a concert on Thanksgiving Day in 1976 by Canadian-American rock group The Band at Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco. Advertised as The Band’s “farewell concert appearance,” they were joined by more than a dozen special guests, including their previous employers Ronnie Hawkins and Bob Dylan as well as Paul Butterfield, Bobby Charles, Eric Clapton, Neil Diamond, Dr. John, Joni Mitchell, Van Morrison, Ringo Starr, Muddy Waters, Ronnie Wood and Neil Young. The musical director for the concert was The Band’s original record producer, John Simon.

The legendary performance was also filmed by director Martin Scorsese, who made it into a documentary of the same title, released in 1978. “The Last Waltz” is hailed as one of the greatest documentary concert films ever made, and in 2019, it was selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Film Registry for being “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant.”

In addition to helping preserve the legacy of The Band and its farewell concert, Last Waltz Revisited is on a mission to collect as many cans of food and desired items as possible for The Denver Rescue Mission to assist needy families during the holiday season. A portion of the show’s proceeds goes directly to Denver Rescue Mission, and anyone who brings canned food items to the venue on the day of the show will receive a free special artwork poster.

For more information and ticket prices, visit vilarpac.org.