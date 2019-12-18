Walking Mountains and Westin partner again for Nature at Night events

A Walking Mountains Science Center naturalist will lead discussions on Thursday nights at the hotel.

John-Ryan Lockman | Special to the Daily

The Westin Riverfront and Walking Mountains Science Center have partnered again for the free interactive Nature at Night programs.

Nature at Night will be held on 15 Thursday evenings in The Westin Riverfront Lobby from 4 – 5 p.m. Led by a Walking Mountains naturalist, topics for the weekly hands-on programs range from how to track Colorado animals in the winter snow to which animals in Colorado migrate and why to the different types of birds and animals found here in the Vail Valley.

Free and open to the public, the 2019-2020 Westin Riverfront Nature at Night schedule includes:

Dec. 19 – Snow Science Snapshots

Dec. 26 – Colorado’s Winter Wildlife

Jan. 2 – Tracking Time

Jan. 9 – What’s Up

Jan. 16 – Beaks, Feets, and Feathers

Jan. 23 – Snow Science Snapshots

Jan. 30 – Migration Madness

Feb. 6 – Tracking Time

Feb. 13 – Colorado’s Winter Wildlife

Feb. 20 – Snow Science Snapshots

Feb. 27 – Migration Madness

March 5 – What’s Up

March 12 – Colorado’s Winter Wildlife

March 19 –Tracking Time

March 26 – Snow Science Snapshots

New this winter, The Westin Riverfront will also be hosting a special S’mores & More Campfire Program with Walking Mountains on Friday, Dec. 27 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. at the fire pits on the Gondola Plaza. A Walking Mountains naturalist will share a campfire program before leading the group on a walk along the Eagle River to enjoy the night sky, followed by s’mores.

“Our ongoing partnership with Walking Mountains is an incredible way to highlight our shared passion for sustainability and to create lifelong memories for our guests,” said Westin Riverfront General Manager Kristen Pryor. “We enjoy sharing the amazing stories of our unique Vail Valley habitat and wildlife with both locals and resort guests.”

For more information, visit http://www.walkingmountains.org.