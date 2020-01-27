Walking Mountains hosts Science Behind event for radon awareness

The Science Behind events focus on a different topic each month at Walking Mountains Science Center.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

If you go ... What: Science Behind Radon Where: Walking Mountains Science Center, Avon When: Wednesday, Jan. 29, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Cost: Free, $5 donation suggested More information: Visit walkingmountains.org/sb.

Honor your family’s health for Radon Awareness Month by learning about where radon comes from and its danger to human health. This month’s Science Behind program at Walking Mountains Science Center will be presented by Chris Nichols and Roger Felch, instructors of the 3 R – Radiation, Radioactivity and Radon – curriculum class supported by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Radon is a naturally occurring, radioactive gas that you cannot see, smell or taste, but it could be a problem in your home. According to the U.S. EPA, nearly one in three homes checked in seven states had screening levels over 4 pCi/L, the EPA’s recommended action level for radon exposure. That is 35 times as much radiation as the Nuclear Regulatory Commission would allow if that home were next to the fence of a radioactive waste site. Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer next to tobacco and smoking, and causes hundreds of deaths in Colorado each year.

Participants will learn from the disciplines of multiple sciences. Physical science will explain what radioactivity is, earth science will explain where radon comes from, and biological science will explain how radon gas affects our health. Nichols and Felch will stage science demonstrations to help guests explore these different fields of study and connections to radon.

Participants will also receive free and easy-to-use radon test kits for their homes. January is a great month to test homes for radon because windows and doors are typically closed. In most cases, radon can be easily mitigated, and the Energy Smart Resource Center at Walking Mountains Science Center can provide guidance.