Walking Mountains Science Behind event explores head trauma and dizziness on Wednesday

The Concussions and Dizziness Treatment event takes place on Wednesday.

Special to the Daily

if you go... What: The Science Behind Concussions and Dizziness Treatment When: Wednesday, Dec. 4 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Where: Walking Mountains Science Center, Avon Cost: Free More information: Space is limited and preregistration is required. Visit www.walkingmountains.org/sb to register.

Hitting your head sometimes can have serious health consequences. Concussions are one example and are in fact a mild traumatic brain injury. They have been in the national conversation due to football and the impact players have when tackling each other.

Although the short-lived neurological impairment resulting from a concussion resolves spontaneously in most cases, at least 10% of individuals have prolonged symptoms that can last months to years post-incident. These symptoms often include headache, dizziness, brain fog, cognitive difficulty, visual problems, light/auditory sensitivity, balance impairments, decreased strength and neck pain. Many of these symptoms arise from disruption of brain function affecting the vestibular, oculomotor and proprioceptive systems.

Interested in learning more about concussions and dizziness and getting hands on with how the brain and body work to together in diagnosing and treating these issues? Walking Mountains and Carrie Eckenhoff, owner of Equilibrium Physical Therapy, will present the Science Behind Concussion and Dizziness Treatment on Wednesday, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Walking Mountains Sciences Center in Avon.