Walking Mountains Science Center announces winter programs

AVON — Even though the days are getting shorter and the snowpack is slowly building, there are still plenty of activities to enjoy during Colorado winters, and Walking Mountains Science Center is offering an extensive list of winter programming.

Starting Friday, Dec. 15, its winter programs are in full swing at two locations, so pull on your snow boots and join them again this year for all your cold weather favorites. Visit http://www.walkingmountains.org/fun for the full lineup of winter programs and to register.

Walking Mountains Science Center, Avon

The Science Center in Avon is less than a thousand yards from Interstate 70 and is open Mondays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the winter season. There are activities for all ages and interests.

Even though wildflowers are gone, the trails behind the facility are well-worth exploring. Discover the Buck Creek area on your own or enjoy a free guided Nature Walk, Mondays through Saturdays from 2 to 3 p.m., with a trained naturalist who will answer all of your burning scientific questions.

For those looking for a more immersive backcountry experience, Walking Mountains also offers half-day backcountry guided snowshoes on Tuesdays and Thursdays for adventurers ages 14 and older. For little ones too young for a full-day on the slopes, check out the pre-K Earthkeepers program with new topics each week, on Mondays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon. More of a night owl or a bookworm? Don't miss out on the wildly popular monthly Science Behind adult science program. Topics this winter include coffee, mountain meteorology, performance training and more.

Nature Discovery Center, Vail

Hitting a wall on the slopes of Vail? Take a break and explore the Nature Discovery Center at Eagle's Nest on top of the Eagle Bahn Gondola on Vail Mountain, open daily starting Friday, Dec. 15.

Meet the creatures that call Eagle's Nest and the Holy Cross Wilderness home and learn about the local alpine Colorado ecology. Join a trained Walking Mountains naturalist for a free snowshoe tour, daily from 2 to 3 p.m., and learn about winter ecology while taking in majestic views. Discover the nocturnal side of Vail Mountain with a free Evening Snowshoe Tour, Tuesdays through Saturdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

In addition to programs being offered at the above locations, Walking Mountains also hosts events at partner locations throughout Eagle County, such as the Sustainable Film Series, the 16th annual High Country Speaker Series, Ski with a Ranger at Beaver Creek and Ski with Smokey at Vail.

To learn more about their winter programs and to register online, visit http://www.walkingmountains.org/fun or call 970-827-9725.