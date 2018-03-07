Walking Mountains Science Center continues Science Behind series March 15

What: The Science Behind the Ecology of the Body.

According to studies, less than 10 percent of disease is caused by genetics. The remaining diseases are caused by the exposome — everything in our environment that we are exposed to from the time of conception to death.

The exposome includes the air we breathe, the food we eat, our social interactions, our lifestyle activities and our inherent metabolic and cellular activity. We can control a fair amount of these exposures by being conscious of how we treat our body, becoming environmental stewards, and optimizing the way the body functions through our microbiome.

The microbiome is a collection of micro-organisms that live in the body. These bacteria affect human health and well-being, including the role they play in digestion, immune system, brain health, metabolism and hormone balance.

Learn how to keep these bugs healthy and abundant with Walking Mountains Science Center and Dr. Eliza Klearman on Thursday, March 15, at 6 p.m. Klearman will talk about which probiotics work and why, and even learn which foods are the best for your microbiome. Participants will make a probiotic food recipe to take home and share.

Optimizing Health

Health is a sense of overall well-being characterized by vitality, enthusiasm and a positive outlook on life.

For some, the loss of vitality is so gradual that one may not even notice it happening. You might realize you don't have the energy you used to have, you haven't slept well in ages or you have been bloated every day for months.

Others get blind-sided with illness. It seems to come on out of nowhere. A lab test comes back showing something completely unexpected and your doctor wants you to take a pill for it. Dealing with illness is frustrating, scary and makes you feel powerless; a victim of some unfortunate luck.

We are not helpless victims, waiting for our luck to run out before we get sick. We have a great deal of control of our health and our bodies have an incredible ability to heal.

Klearman has dedicated her life to helping people prevent illness and optimize health. She has expertise in functional medicine, clinical nutrition, ancestral nutrition and lifestyle, Western and Chinese herbal medicines, homeopathy and acupuncture. Her passion is to help people live a healthy and full life without the use of prescription drugs or invasive intervention. Her practice is about teaching simple, natural techniques to allow patients to live the vital life they deserve.