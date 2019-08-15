Walking Mountains Science Center is hosting a slacklining workshop on Friday

Mickey Wilson will speak in Avon on Friday, Aug. 16 at 6:30 p.m.

Special to the Summit Daily

Slacklining is a sport and art that can be a balance training, recreation, and a moving meditation. It is similar, at first glance, to tightrope walking, and is accomplished by stretching a 1”– 2” wide length of nylon/polyester webbing between two anchor points, usually trees. Its origin has most commonly been attributed to the rock climbing community in Yosemite National Park as a way of passing time while maintaining concentration, fitness, core strength, and balance skills.

Enter Mickey Wilson, pro slackliner, four-time world champion, from the infamous Arapahoe Basin ski lift rescue. Walking Mountains Science Center will host Wilson on Friday, Aug. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the Walking Mountains campus to hear his insights about the amazing world of slacklining. Guests will learn the basics of slacklining as well as the basic physics behind the body and the sport. Finally, Wilson will move outdoors for a hands-on clinic following the presentation. Wilson’s master’s degree in physics and a love for slacklining aims to inform and dazzle participants with knowledge and a way to test your slacklining skills.

Although the sport originated over 40 years ago, the last 10 years has seen a great leap in newcomers, slacklining groups, advancements in technologies, rigging methods and exposure for the sport through the media. Worldwide interest in slacklining has been steadily increasing, and organizations like Slackline U.S. and the International Slackline Association have been founded to help the community self-regulate, to provide assistance for access issues, to share safe rigging practices and to promote Leave No Trace ethics.

Meanwhile, the sport has transformed from traditional “primitive” slacklines into a growing collection of variations. Highline, Trickline, Waterline, Rodeoline, and Yogaline are just a few of the slackline styles explored by today’s athletes. Wilson will focus on the biophysics of the body as well as the physics of setting up and using a slackline with Highlines and Tricklines specifically in mind.

If you go …

What: Science Behind Slacklining with Mickey Wilson and the GoPro Mountain Games

When: Aug. 16 6:30 p.m.

Where: Walking Mountains Science Center in Avon

Cost: Free, $5 donation appreciated

More information: Registration is required and space is limited. Visit http://www.walkingmountains.org/sb to register.