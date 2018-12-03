Walking Mountains Science Center to show “Wasted! The Story of Food Waste” as part of Sustainable Film Series in Avon and Eagle

Can you imagine if every time you opened your wallet, a third of your cash fell out, and you did nothing about it? Consider the fact that one-third of the food grown annually for human consumption is never eaten. For one reason or another, it ends up in the garbage. That is $218 billion—or 1.3 billion tons—of food annually. In America, families throw out about 25 percent of the food and beverages they buy at a cost of $1,365 to $2,275 annually. Yet at the same time, 800 million people around the globe are starving. It's a problem—but one with no shortage of solutions.

"Wasted! The Story of Food Waste," the new, award-winning documentary and the film for this month's Sustainable Film Series, follows several celebrity chefs such as Dan Barber, Mario Batali, Massimo Bottura and Danny Bowien, and is narrated by Anthony Bourdain. These influential chefs make the most of every kind of food, transforming what most people consider scraps into incredible dishes that create a more secure food system.

The film explores the issues of food waste from the farm to table. While showing how the ingenuity of everyone from farmers to chefs can improve the environment and help feed more people, the film also focuses on the food waste pyramid in order to promote the best practices of dealing with food waste. This film will give you a new appreciation for what is considered to be unusual food, and hopefully inspire you to become creative and responsible with food.

"Wasted! The Story of Food Waste" will be featured at Loaded Joe's in Avon on Tuesday, Dec. 4, and at the Dusty Boot in Eagle on Tuesday, Dec. 18, as a part of the Sustainable Film Series. The Sustainable Film Series is an annual project of Walking Mountains Science Center intended to raise awareness and encourage community conversation about pressing issues impacting our world.

To view the entire line-up of the series, visit http://www.walkingmountains.org/films and for more information about this film, visit http://www.wastedfilm.com