Walking Mountains Sustainable Film Series continues with ‘The Wild’ on Wednesday

Sockeye salmon are one of the most common subspecies.

Special to the Daily

What do Chinook, Coho, Sockeye, Humpy, and Chum all have in common? All five are species of salmon that thrive in the North Pacific waters of the U.S. and Canada.

Learn about the importance of salmon at the Walking Mountains Susatainable Film Series’ screening of “The Wild.” The film will be shown at the Riverwalk of Edwards at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11. The event is free to attend, although a $5 donation is recommended.

Salmon is considered a keystone species, meaning there are many other creatures that rely on them: 137 to be exact. Simply put, the salmon migration during spawning season helps replenish and maintain entire ecosystems, from the animals that eat the salmon, to the decomposers who break down their dead bodies, to the trees that grow from their broken down nutrients. They are very important in maintaining a diverse and healthy ecosystem.

Bristol Bay is home to these keystone species, considered the largest remaining sockeye salmon run in the world. It is also considered one of the true gems of Alaska, while remaining one of the most sustainable, wild-caught salmon fisheries in the world. Many people use the area for recreation, food, and economic livelihood. However, all of this beauty and sustainability is threatened by the proposed Pebble Mine, located at the headwaters of the Bristol Bay watershed.

This proposed mine follows the age-old tradition of man’s domination over the environment, however, the local residents and organizations of the Bristol Bay are determined to reverse that narrative.

Mark Titus, the filmmaker and narrator for “The Wild,” will explain how the Bristol Bay area and his connection with salmon has allowed him to overcome alcoholism and see a new hope for the future.

“The Wild” dives into the social, economic and environmental implications of destroying salmon habitats.

Once the Environmental Protection Agency relaxed their regulations for a mine in an area that provides 46% of the world’s wild sockeye salmon for consumption, he took it personally and decided to make it his mission to prevent a mining company from permanently damaging this truly “wild” place.

At the screening, Kaleb’s Katch, a local sustainable seafood business will be joining Walking Mountains. Kaleb Walker, owner of Katch, was a Commercial fisherman on the “Sound and Fury” for Captain Robert Lebovic for five seasons in the Bristol Bay. He and his crew will be there to talk about the beauty of Bristol Bay and share information on threats of the wild salmon.

The Sustainable Film Series is intended to raise awareness and encourage community conversation about environmental issues impacting our world. To view the entire line-up of the series, visit http://www.walkingmountains.org/films and for more information about this film in particular, visit thewildfilm.com.

If you go …

What: “The Wild,” Sustainable Film Series

When: Wednesday, March 11, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Riverwalk Theater, Edwards

Cost: Free, $5 suggested donation

More information: Contact Melissa Kirr at melissak@walkingmountains.org.