Walking Mountains Sustainable Film Series presents ‘Switch On’

Explore renewable energy as a tool for human rights in 'Switch On.'

Courtesy photo

IF YOU GO: What: Switch On (Walking Mountains’ Sustainable Film Series) When/Where: Tuesday, February 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Riverwalk Theater in Edwards Cost: FREE ($5 suggested donation) For more information: Visit walkingmountains.org/films or email elizabethb@walkingmountains.org

Join the travels of Dr. Scott Tinker in “Switch On” as he travels to communities in Colombia, Nepal and Ethiopia, where innovation and growth in energy are taking place. Solar, wind and hydroelectric power can be the basis of energy development and an incredible tool to improve global public health. “Switch On” is a part of Walking Mountains Science Center’s free Sustainable Film Series and will screen at the Riverwalk Theater in Edwards on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m.

Throughout his travels, Tinker views how crucial various forms of energy are to all aspects of life and how global energy poverty is destructive to health and life. He observes the successes of traditional energy forms as well as the integration of newer technologies. These new energy integrations are opportunities for renewable energy sources to get in on the ground level.

With over a billion people worldwide with limited access to larger grids, Tinker works with several organizations to bring energy solutions to communities who want it. Along the way, Tinker discovers different ways that people get energy into their homes integrating traditional and more modern renewable solutions. This film will change the way we view renewable energy.

Walking Mountains Science Center’s Sustainable Film Series is a free community program, which inspires awareness and inspires action on global climate issues. For more information, or to view the 2022-23 Sustainable Film Series lineup, visit: WalkingMountains.org/films .