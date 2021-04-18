Walking Mountains to celebrate Earth Day with Science Behind Zero Waste virtual event Wednesday

The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that people throw out 4.9 pounds of trash per person per day in the United States.

There are lots of ways to live a more sustainable lifestyle, and Earth Day is our annual reminder to think critically and make those important choices. Actions like reducing your car usage, eating local and choosing energy efficient appliances all add up and make a difference. Making smart choices about your waste is a great way to kick start a sustainable lifestyle, and there are lots of opportunities to reduce your impact using zero waste tips and tricks. Earth Day is Thursday.

According to the Zero Waste International Alliance, zero waste means, “the conservation of all resources by means of responsible production, consumption, reuse and recovery of all products, packaging and materials, without burning them, and without discharges to land, water or air that threaten the environment or human health.” In short, it means finding ways to minimize our waste and keep as much waste out of the landfill as possible by recycling right, composting and finding reusable alternatives.

The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that we throw out 4.9 pounds of trash per person per day in the United States. That’s a lot of trash! To combat this, we can look to zero waste practices and sustainable waste management, which is a combination of many things: personal choices, the options presented to us and the systems in place to manage our waste. It’s important to participate in diversion opportunities that keep waste out of the landfill like recycling and composting, and recycling right to reduce contamination. It’s also important to continue to advocate in our community for the systems we need to minimize our waste, and making sure that as much as possible, we make informed choices and opt for things that we can keep out of the landfill. But most importantly, it means reducing our waste wherever possible. No matter what, waste reduction will always be the most sustainable option.

If you’re hungry for ways to reduce your waste and impact, Walking Mountains Science Center is hosting the Science Behind Zero Waste event ahead of Earth Day. In this one-hour course, participants will learn the how and the why behind a more sustainable, zero waste lifestyle. Nina Waysdorf, sustainability programs coordinator at Walking Mountains Science Center, will walk participants through waste diversion and reduction opportunities in Eagle County and beyond. The event will include troubleshooting waste and recycling questions and sharing zero waste tips, tricks and easy switches.

For more information or to register for the free event, visit http://www.walkingmountains.org .

If you go … What: Science Behind Zero Waste When: Wednesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Where: Virtual Cost: Free More information and registration: Visit http://www.walkingmountains.org

Nina Waysdorf is the sustainability programs coordinator for all things waste diversion and reduction at Walking Mountains Science Center.