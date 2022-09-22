Walks for causes, Wild West fun, John Denver tribute, last ride on the lifts at Beaver Creek and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 9/23/22

Walks for causes

Rocky Mountain Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Head down to the Brush Creek Park and Pavilion for the Rocky Mountain Walk to End Alzheimer’s this Saturday. Registration opens up at 9 a.m. and get there early for coffee and breakfast goodies as well as entertainment by Helmut and Charlotte Fricker, Don Watson, Mountain Harmony, kids activities and face painting and the Battle Mountain High School Dance Team.

This Saturday’s walk is one of the many walks happening across the nation right now for the Alzheimer’s Association. The Alzheimer’s Association’s mission is to have a world without Alzheimer’s disease and all other dementia. Recent numbers release from the nationwide nonprofit showed that:

Over 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s

Alzheimer’s kills more than prostate cancer and breast cancer combined

Over 11 million Americans provide unpaid care for people with Alzheimer’s and other dementia.

In 2022, Alzheimer’s and other dementia cost the nation$321 billion. By 2050, these costs could rise to nearly 1 trillion.

There is currently no prevention or cure for Alzheimer’s disease. Charity walks like this one at Brush Creek Park on Saturday hope to change that. The walk will be held on the recreation path throughout Eagle Ranch and is about 2 miles in length, perfect for any age and strollers and dogs are welcome. It’s free to participate and donations can be placed at Act.Alz.org/RMWalk .

The Rocky Mountain Walk to End Alzheimer’s returns to Eagle this Saturday at Brush Creek Park and Pavilion.

Tricia Swesnon/Vail Daily

Curefest for Childhood Cancer

The Vail Valley Curefest for Childhood Cancer is happening in Lionshead on Saturday morning. Curefest is put on by Ski Fast Foundation, which was created by Campbell Sullivan in 2017. Campbell was diagnosed with CIC-DUX4 Sarcoma in 2017, she battled for nearly four years. Her goal was to inspire other kids and provide them with financial assistance. She was an athlete at Ski and Snowboard Club Vail and competed in alpine ski racing.

The route begins in Lionshead in front of Bart & Yeti’s and takes walkers to the top of Bridge Street in Vail Village where the group will end at Gondola One. For more information, go to SkiFastFoundation.com .

Climb It For Climate

Also in Lionshead on Saturday is Climb It For Climate, a benefit for Walking Mountains Science Center. Here, participants will hike up the Berry Picker Trail (about 4 miles and 2,200 vertical feet) to Eagle’s Nest. Walking Mountain’s goal is to help reduce local emissions 50% by 2030 and by 80% by 2050. To do that, they need your help and they need you to understand and become educated on how you can help, so look for plenty of educational and activity stations at Basecamp (base of Eagle Bahn Gondola) along the Berry Picker Trail and at Eagle’s Nest once you’ve reached the top.

Sprinkled throughout the educational portion of this, there will be plenty of live music on the trail, at the top of the mountain and there’s even an after party at Bol once you return from the top of Lionshead after a day of fun, food, beer and wine, a family scavenger hunt and more.

Tickets are $100 per person for ages 11 and up and $25 per person for ages 4 through 10. For a full schedule of events, take a look at ClimbItForClimate.Earth .

John Denver Tribute

Rick Schuler will perform a tribute concert with the music of John Denver on Saturday.

Rick Schuler/Courtesy photo

It’s hard to believe that it has been 25 years since John Denver passed away in a plane accident on Oct. 12, 1997. Each year, Oct. 6 through 12 is remembered by John Denver fans as the anniversary of the iconic singer’s passing. To commemorate this anniversary, Rick Schuler, an authentic John Denver tribute artist, is touring with the Celebration Tour in honor of this special anniversary and one of his stops in the Vail Valley.

Head out to hear the Rocky Mountain High Experiene at Gracious Savior Church in Edwards at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Here, Schuler will play some of John Denver’s iconic tunes like “Sunshine on My Shoulders,” “Thank God I’m a Country Boy,” “Leaving on a Jet Plane,” “Rocky Mountain High,” and more. Schuler will interact with the crowd and share stories from Denver’s past about how some of these songs came about.

Schuler has been touring for over a decade as a tribute artist of John Denver and invites everyone to come and enjoy the tunes and sing along this Saturday. Doors open at 3 p.m. and the music starts at 4 p.m., there will be light appetizers and you can bring your own beverage. The event is outside of Gracious Savior Church, so you may bring a lawn chair. If there is inclement weather, the show will be moved inside the church. There is no ticket price for this, but an offering will be taken and each attendee is encouraged to donate what they can afford. For more information on Rick Schuler, go to RickSchulerMusic.com .

Wild West Day

Wild West Day has been a Vail Valley tradition for over 30 years. Check out this fundraiser at 4 Eagle Ranch on Sunday.

Education Foundation of Eagle County/Courtesy photo

For 32 years, parents have been helping Eagle County public schools raise funds by putting on the wildly popular Wild West Day at 4 Eagle Ranch neat Wolcott, CO. This one-day event singlehandedly raises money for the public schools hosting one event, therefore streamlining the efforts for asking for donations, silent auction items and people can give once to help all the public schools.

“Before COVID-19, Wild West Day raised $200,000 annually, much-needed funding split equally between our public elementary schools. Despite losing three years of momentum due to the event’s cancellation because of COVID we hope to gain back the traction, camaraderie, and fundraising benefits of Wild West Day this year,” says Tessa Kirchner, Vice President of the Education Foundation of Eagle County (EFEC).

Check out the family fun at 4 Eagle Ranch from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. which includes fun and games like potato sack races, pie and slime eating contest and more. There is also a raffle and you can purchase tickets at HPSRaffleWebsite.org and a silent auction going on via the WildWestDay.org website.

Wax and Wine

Create some fun art this weekend with Wax and Wine with the Alpine Arts Center.

Alpine Arts Center/Courtesy photo

Get your creative juices flowing, with the help of some wine, at Wax and Wine this Saturday night at the Alpine Arts Center in Riverwalk. Wax and Wine is part of the Alpine Art Center’s popular art classes that range from Cocktails and Canvas, to Cocktails and Clay, and many other art forms in between.

How do you incorporate wax into an art project? The term encaustic is used to describe how wax and a pigment can be used to produce art. Throughout the class, which is led by one of Alpine Art Center’s professional artists, you will be taught how to make four find art prints or cards using wax and a cast iron. No prior experience is necessary and it’s a fun way to test your artistic limits. The class runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. To make a reservation, go to AlpineArtsCenter.org .

Lifts close Sunday at Beaver Creek

Take advantage of lift access at Beaver Creek to see the fall colors changing. Centennial Express (No. 6) runs this Saturday and Sunday before closing for the off season.

Tricia Swenson/Vail Daily

It’s time to say goodbye to lift service at Beaver Creek. After Sunday, the lifts won’t spin until Beaver Creek’s Opening Day on Wednesday, Nov. 23. (Vail opens on Nov. 11). Beaver Creek’s Centennial Lift (No. 6) will access the hiking and biking trails around Spruce Saddle area and allow bike hauls as well.

If you already have the 2022-23 season Epic Pass, you can ride the chairlift for free. You can still purchase that now and do keep in mind that the Epic Pass price will go up Oct. 9 . Once you are up at Spruce Saddle, you have plenty of hiking and biking trails to choose from and it will be the perfect vantage point to see the fall colors changing.

If you want to mix things up a bit, try the Jeep 4×4 tours . The vehicles can hold up to seven people and this mode of transportation can take your group to all sorts of places without the exertion of hiking there. It’s perfect for multi-generations to enjoy the views and the fun facts and stories the guides will share.

Also still available are guided hikes with one of the guides on staff at Beaver Creek. This is a great way to see the mountain and learn about the area. Contact the Hiking Center to book your guide today at 970-754.5373. For more information about lift access, summer hikes, Jeep tours and more, go to BeaverCreek.com .