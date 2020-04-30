Want to see drive-in movies return to Minturn? Owners depending on pre-sales
If you want to enjoy a movie under the stars this summer in Minturn, the Blue Starlite Drive-In is waiting on pre-sales to determine if operations will open in Colorado later in May.
Tickets are available online at http://www.bluestarlitedrivein.com, and owners of the boutique drive-in are looking to reach 150 car slots during pre-sale. The company is also taking reservations for graduation celebrations and ceremonies.
Like other businesses, the drive-in is monitoring restrictions in Eagle County and focused on safety first.
“Hope to see you all at the highest drive-in soon,” owner Josh Frank wrote in an email.
The Blue Starlite Drive-In shows a variety of movies and offers a unique movie experience as well as classic food and snacks. Season passes cost $175, season family passes are $300 and single movie admissions range from $27 to $75.
Movies proposed for this summer include classics “Grease,” “Twister,” “The Land Before Time,” “Independence Day” and “Back to the Future,” as well as newer releases such as “Cabin in the Woods.”
Visit http://www.bluestarlitedrivein.com for more information.
