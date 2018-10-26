Warm up for winter with Vail Summit Orthopeadic Foundation fitness special
October 26, 2018
Vail Summit Orthopaedic Foundation (VSOF) is helping you get warmed up for winter and the physical activities the season brings.
From Monday, Nov. 5, to Friday, Nov. 9, participating gyms, athletic centers, yoga studios and other fitness facilities throughout Eagle and Summit counties will offer classes aimed at getting your body warmed up and ready to take on your favorite winter activities.
Community members can purchase a class voucher for $10 on the VSOF website, then apply that voucher to as many fitness classes as they would like (limit one class per facility).
Once a class voucher has been purchased, individuals can view the class schedules on the VSOF website, and contact the fitness center to sign up for a class. On the day of the class, they will be required to show their voucher in order to participate.
More information can be found here.
Participating Facilities:
Recommended Stories For You
Avon Rec Center
Barre Rhythm
Cross Training Fitness of Vail
CrossFit Down Valley
Dogma Athletica
Endorphin
Live Harder Wellness
Mountain Soul Yoga
Peace Love Aerial Yoga – PLAY
Pure Barre Vail Valley
Revolution Power Yoga
The Athletic Club at the Westin Riverfront
Spheeris Pilates
Studio B
Summit Hot Yoga
Synergy
Trinity Wellness Studio
Vail Athletic Club
Trending In: Entertainment
Trending Sitewide
- Bear gets trapped in car, does over $4,000 in damage
- Vail will return to two-hour free parking for the 2018-19 ski season
- Broncos release quarterback Chad Kelly following arrest
- Vail Valley Voices: Avon mayor responds to recent accusations (column)
- Will Cook, CEO of University of Colorado Hospital, to be next CEO of Vail Health