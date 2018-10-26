Warm up for winter with Vail Summit Orthopeadic Foundation fitness special

Vail Summit Orthopaedic Foundation (VSOF) is helping you get warmed up for winter and the physical activities the season brings.

From Monday, Nov. 5, to Friday, Nov. 9, participating gyms, athletic centers, yoga studios and other fitness facilities throughout Eagle and Summit counties will offer classes aimed at getting your body warmed up and ready to take on your favorite winter activities.

Community members can purchase a class voucher for $10 on the VSOF website, then apply that voucher to as many fitness classes as they would like (limit one class per facility).

Once a class voucher has been purchased, individuals can view the class schedules on the VSOF website, and contact the fitness center to sign up for a class. On the day of the class, they will be required to show their voucher in order to participate.

More information can be found here.

Participating Facilities:

Avon Rec Center

Barre Rhythm

Cross Training Fitness of Vail

CrossFit Down Valley

Dogma Athletica

Endorphin

Live Harder Wellness

Mountain Soul Yoga

Peace Love Aerial Yoga – PLAY

Pure Barre Vail Valley

Revolution Power Yoga

The Athletic Club at the Westin Riverfront

Spheeris Pilates

Studio B

Summit Hot Yoga

Synergy

Trinity Wellness Studio

Vail Athletic Club