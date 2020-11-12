America Recycles Day

America Recycles Day is Nov. 15 and Eagle County wants to help you understand the best ways to recycle every day of the year. According to the lovevail.org website, the current national recycling rate is 35% while the state of Colorado’s rate is 16%. The town of Vail recycling rate is 27%, just shy of the Eagle County rate of 28%.

Are you confused about what can and can’t be recycled? If the answer is yes, download the free Eagle County Waste Wizard app. The Recycling Guide will give you and your family the answers to all your recycling questions at your fingertips.

Walking Mountains Science Center has been counting down to America Recycles Day by offering tips and tricks to help you recycle right and manage your waste more sustainably. New tips are posted daily to its Sustainability Facebook page and Instagram stories (search for @walkingmtns). You can also send in your questions to @walkingmtns or tag #recycleright and the Walking Mountains Zero Waste team will answer your questions.

If you want to ditch the single-use plastics, head over to Fill & Refill, a store in Edwards that is dedicated to reducing single-use plastic by selling many household items like shampoo and laundry detergent that are unpackaged. Simply bring in your own containers or purchase reusable containers at Fill & Refill and break the cycle of contributing to more plastic waste. More info can be found at fillandrefill.com.

On Friday, the town of Vail had planned to host a recycling event for paper shredding and electronic waste. Due to the rising COVID-19 cases in Eagle County, the town of Vail is postponing the event and it will be rescheduled when the COVID-19 case numbers have been lowered.

As an alternative, Eagle County residents can take electronics waste to the Eagle County Household Hazardous Waste facility in Wolcott. The facility is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. There is a small charge for electronics and Eagle County residents can deposit up to 20 items of household hazardous waste, such as paint, free of charge per visit.

Second Friday ARTwalk on Broadway

This weekend marks the second anniversary of the Second Friday ARTwalk, a monthly event held in downtown Eagle. The milestone won’t be marked by any grand celebrations due to COVID-19 restrictions, but you are still invited to stop by and support local artists and shops on Broadway and beyond on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. by ordering takeout, getting gift cards and doing a quick shopping trip in the shops and galleries.

Founder and event organizer Tara Novak, owner of ARTSPaCE workshop and gallery, has been working hard throughout the pandemic to support local artists and small businesses that are a part of the Eagle community. Novak is currently working on uploading items by local artists for holiday gift ideas on artspaceworkshop.com to provide a resource for those looking to shop local this holiday season.

The Vail Valley Art Guild will be holding a member exhibit on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. Visitors will be allowed to choose two free holiday greetings cards designed by artist Beth Levine. The Vail Valley Art Guild’s Gallery is located at 108 Second Street in Eagle.

Even though the Broadway Promenade in downtown Eagle won’t be bustling with exhibitor tents and food trucks like it has in the past, browse the art galleries and stop by the restaurants for a quick bite or takeout or buy a gift card and support those places as well:

Bonfire Brewery’s 10th Anniversary Celebration – new chalk art reveal by Natalia Gray, live music with The Evolution from 6 to 9 p.m.

Katch of the Day Wine Bar – Frida Kahlo, Picasso, other assorted vintage art and wine specials

Owashi Sushi Kitchen – fine art exhibit and dining specials

Chics Couture – fall sale, local artisan jewelry

Everyday Outfitters – fall sale, home holiday decor and art prints

71st annual Warren Miller Movie Premier

Even though we are in the middle of a pandemic, it’s still stoke season and the 71st annual Warren Miller movie, “Future Retro,” is the official flick that kicks it off.

You read that correctly, 71 years of Warren Miller films. These films about winter skiing and snowboarding attract die-hard enthusiasts, aspiring wanna-be pro athletes and even those who may never step foot on the slopes this winter. The footage, music and commentary are that entertaining and iconic. And although you can’t watch this year’s movie on the big screen like in the past, you’ll still see the beautiful scenery, amazing athleticism and hear some of Warren’s famous quotes.

“Future Retro” features a cast of nearly two dozen of today’s most talented skiers and snowboarders that will take you to the slopes of Utah, Vermont, Montana and Alaska. International destinations include Switzerland, Iceland and Antarctica. For those of you missing the Birds of Prey World Cup Races at Beaver Creek this year, there is a segment from last year’s women’s World Cup race in Killington, VT.

Due to the pandemic, “Future Retro” is being premiered in locations across the U.S. over a three-week period via a streaming platform. Last Saturday, the East Coast got to view “Future Retro,” This Saturday, the Rocky Mountain Region can view it at 6 p.m. MST and next Saturday the West Coast will be able to see the film.

A ticket for the movie premiere costs $30 and that will accommodate one to four people on a single device. This ticket gives you and your three guests access to door prizes like ski gear, coupon codes and other swag. Have more than four who want access to the goods? Simply purchase more tickets to accommodate your viewers. You will have access to the event for up to 48 hours in case you can’t watch it Saturday or want to watch it again.

Olympian and long-time Warren Miller films narrator Jonny Moseley reprises his role in this year’s film and will kick it off with a virtual red carpet experience. Get your living room ready for the 71st annual Warren Miller movie with popcorn, “free” drinks from your own fridge and a comfortable couch. To purchase tickets or watch the movie trailer go to warrenmiller.com.

Cupcakes and Clay

Instead of Cupcakes and Canvas, Alpine Arts Center is hosting its Cupcakes and Clay event this Sunday from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Enjoy delicious cupcakes while creating a lasting piece of functional art. This week, the class will be creating platters for serving or as a decorative piece to display.

During the class, you will be provided with all the art materials to make the platter and the instruction and assistance you’ll need throughout your artistic journey. Start with a ball of clay and shape it into the desired platter you envision. This is the family-friendly version of Cocktails and Canvas, but those over 21 are allowed to purchase beer, wine or champagne from the Alpine Art Center for $6 each.

Go to alpineartscenter.org to make a reservation for the class. Tickets are $35 and include the cupcakes and all the art supplies. You can do the class virtually for $25, which doesn’t include the art materials, but you can buy art class kits online as well.

You may have seen information about the Social Arts Programs that the Alpine Arts Center is doing for the town of Vail this season. These are discounted classes for $20 due to support from the town of Vail, Alpine Bank, Holy Cross Energy and Vail Daily. This Friday’s trail map painting class is already sold out but inquire about a virtual class. More information can be found at alpineartscenter.org.

Off season deals

There are a few restaurants doing deals this time of year. Take advantage of the savings and treat yourself to a nice meal before the ski season starts and support local restaurants:

Northside Coffee & Kitchen:

All entrées $20

Specialty entrées:

Filet mignon, rib eye or prime rib $24

Lobster shrimp risotto $27

Thenorthsidekitchen.com

Hooked:

20% off all appetizers and sushi

20% off all whole fish and wine over $100

Available Sunday – Thursday

Must mention ad to receive the discount, dine-in only

Hookedbc.com

Route 6 Cafe and Bar: