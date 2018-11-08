Warren Miller’s ‘Face of Winter’ coming to Beaver Creek

Winter is just around the corner, and Warren Miller Entertainment (WME) is ready to kick off the season with its 69th installment ski and snowboard film, "Face of Winter," presented by Volkswagen. The film will be shown on Saturday, Nov. 24, at 6 and 9 p.m., and Friday, Nov. 30, at 7:30 p.m. Both showings will take place at the Vilar Performing Arts Center.

The late Warren Miller built his legacy capturing the essence of winter magic, and today, that legacy launches the start of the ski and snowboard season every year. The film celebrates the man who became known as the "face of winter" throughout the industry, and the places and people he influenced along the way.

This year, new and veteran athletes come together to pay tribute to the man who started it all, including Jonny Moseley, Marcus Caston, Seth Wescott, Forrest Jillson, Kaylin Richardson, Dash Longe, Anna Segal, Michael "Bird" Shaffer, and featured athletes of the U.S. Cross Country Ski Team, including gold medalist, Jessie Diggins. Watch as they visit some of Warren's favorite places from Engleberg to Chamonix, British Columbia to Alaska, Chile, Iceland, New Zealand and more.

"The film is for anyone whose life—whether they realize it or not—was impacted by Warren Miller," says WME Managing Director Andy Hawk. "We are all the face of winter—from the athletes to the audience to the locals in far-off destinations or even at our home mountain. Warren recognized this, and this year's film celebrates that."

All fans, young and old, are invited to come together and carry on the tradition of the official kickoff to winter during the 2018 national tour. Film attendees will enjoy lift ticket and gear savings from Warren Miller resort, retail, and other brand partners. All moviegoers will also be entered to win nightly prizes like swag and ski vacations. Local show dates and times can be found on http://www.warrenmiller.com.