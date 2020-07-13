WATCH: Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater director talks reopening and what’s on the schedule this summer | VailDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

WATCH: Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater director talks reopening and what’s on the schedule this summer

Entertainment Entertainment |

Ross Leonhart
  

The Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater opened for the summer on Saturday. Director Tom Boyd chatted with the Vail Daily on Monday about what it took to reopen and what’s on the schedule this summer at The Amp.

Live from the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail with Director Tom Boyd talking summer at The Amp. https://live4.io/ #LIVE4GoPro

Posted by Vail Daily on Monday, July 13, 2020

Support Local Journalism


Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Trending - Entertainment
See more