Watch ‘The Bachelor’ with Trista Sutter

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon is once again be hosting a Viewing Party of ABC's "The Bachelor" hosted by series alumni Trista Sutter for the season finale on Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. in The Lift cafe.

A Vail Valley local, Sutter was a contestant on the first season of "The Bachelor" before becoming the star of the first season of "The Bachelorette," where she met her husband Ryan Sutter. She is the author of "Happily Ever After: The Life-Changing Power of A Grateful Heart."

In celebration of "The Bachelor" viewing party, The Lift will be serving special pink margaritas for $7, along with select red, white and rose wines and bubbles for $6.50. Food specials will include chips and guacamole, pretzel bites and a roasted mushroom flatbread, all for $10.

Come by The Westin's new White Sage boutique just prior to the show and enjoy a complimentary glass of prosecco.

Complimentary valet parking at The Westin will be offered, based on availability.

For more information, visit http://www.westinriverfront.com or call 1-866-949-1616.