WATCH: The Colorado Symphony plays Beethoven’s ‘Ode To Joy’ from home

If you’ve ever tried to have a jam session over video chat, you’ll need to step up your game after what the Colorado Symphony just made.

The members of the orchestra signed into a group video chat and played Beethoven’s ‘Ode To Joy,’ all from the safety of their own homes.

Can’t view the video? Click here.

“We hope that this small tribute stands as a reminder that community is powerful and together, despite the anxiety and separation, we will come back stronger than before,” the symphony orchestra wrote in the video description.

The orchestra will celebrate what would have been Beethoven’s 250th birth year this summer with Beethoven on the Rocks at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The show, slated for Sunday, July 26, has tickets for sale now.

The horn section also posted their own video, a cover of “Don’t Stand So Close To Me” by The Police, to promote physical distancing.

Can’t view the video? Click here.