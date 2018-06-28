Watch the Vail America Days Parade online, on TV

Can't make it to the Vail America Days Parade? Want out-of-town family to check out your float? High Five Access Media has viewers covered.

The local community access television station will be live from Lionshead with host Gretchen Pleshaw with a short preshow beginning at 10:30 a.m. before the parade arrives in Lionshead. At that point, High Five Access Media will toss play-by-play coverage to local voice Tony Mauro.

Viewers may watch live on local cable Channel 5 or Live on Five on the web at http://www.highfivemedia.org. Subsequent replays will air on cable and the web and also will be available on demand on our website.

To learn more about the opportunities to get involved with High Five Access Media, visit http://www.highfivemedia.org.