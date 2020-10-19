WATCH: Vail Jazz Presents Emmet Cohen with Russell Hall
Binge all eight episodes of Jazz Interludes: Emmet Cohen with Russell Hall
Episode 1
Jazz Interludes – V1 Emmet Cohen ft Russell Hall – Ep from Vail Jazz Foundation on Vimeo.
Vail Jazz Presents: Jazz Interludes, Professor Cunningham & his Old School Band, Episode 1. Presented by Emy and Mike Halpert. Directed, filmed and edited by Louis Mayo.
Episode 2
Jazz Interludes – Emmet Cohen ft Russel Hall – Ep2.mp4 from Vail Jazz Foundation on Vimeo.
Vail Jazz Presents: Jazz Interludes, Professor Cunningham & his Old School Band, Episode 2. Presented by Emy and Mike Halpert. Directed, filmed and edited by Louis Mayo.
Episode 3
V1 Jazz Interludes – Emmet Cohen ft Russel Hall – Ep3.mp4 from Vail Jazz Foundation on Vimeo.
Vail Jazz Presents: Jazz Interludes, Professor Cunningham & his Old School Band, Episode 3. Presented by Emy and Mike Halpert. Directed, filmed and edited by Louis Mayo.
Episode 4
JAZZ INTERLUDES – Emmet Cohen feat. Russell Hall – EP4c.mp4 from Vail Jazz Foundation on Vimeo.
Vail Jazz Presents: Jazz Interludes, Professor Cunningham & his Old School Band, Episode 4. Presented by Emy and Mike Halpert. Directed, filmed and edited by Louis Mayo.
Episode 5
JAZZ INTERLUDES Emmet Cohen feat Russell Hall – EP5c.mp4 from Vail Jazz Foundation on Vimeo.
Vail Jazz Presents: Jazz Interludes, Professor Cunningham & his Old School Band, Episode 5. Presented by Emy and Mike Halpert. Directed, filmed and edited by Louis Mayo.
Episode 6
Jazz Interludes – Emmet Cohen ft Russel Hall – Ep6.mp4 from Vail Jazz Foundation on Vimeo.
Vail Jazz Presents: Jazz Interludes, Professor Cunningham & his Old School Band, Episode 6. Presented by Emy and Mike Halpert. Directed, filmed and edited by Louis Mayo.
Episode 7
Jazz Interludes – Emmet Cohen ft Russel Hall – Ep7.mp4 from Vail Jazz Foundation on Vimeo.
Vail Jazz Presents: Jazz Interludes, Professor Cunningham & his Old School Band, Episode 7. Presented by Emy and Mike Halpert. Directed, filmed and edited by Louis Mayo.
Episode 8
JAZZ INTERLUDES Emmet Cohen featuring Russell Hall – EP8c.mp4 from Vail Jazz Foundation on Vimeo.
Vail Jazz Presents: Jazz Interludes, Professor Cunningham & his Old School Band, Episode 8. Presented by Emy and Mike Halpert. Directed, filmed and edited by Louis Mayo.
Support Local Journalism
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Hiking the Fancy Pass-Missouri Lakes Loop Trail
Looking to do a long hike this fall? Try the Fancy Pass-Missouri Lakes Loop in the Holy Cross Wilderness.
See more