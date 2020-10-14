WATCH: Vail Jazz Presents Professor Cunningham & his Old School Band
Binge all eight episodes of Jazz Interludes: Professor Cunningham & his Old School Band
Episode 1
Adrian Cunningham, Jazz Interludes- Episode 1 from Vail Jazz Foundation on Vimeo.
Vail Jazz Presents: Jazz Interludes, Professor Cunningham & his Old School Band, Episode 1. Presented by Janet and Jim Dulin. Directed, filmed and edited by Louis Mayo.
Episode 2
Jazz Interludes- Episode 2 from Vail Jazz Foundation on Vimeo.
Vail Jazz Presents: Jazz Interludes, Professor Cunningham & his Old School Band, Episode 2. Directed, filmed and edited by Louis Mayo.
Episode 3
Jazz Interludes- Episode 3 from Vail Jazz Foundation on Vimeo.
Vail Jazz Presents: Jazz Interludes, Professor Cunningham & his Old School Band, Episode 3. Directed, filmed and edited by Louis Mayo.
Episode 4
Jazz Interludes- Episode 4 from Vail Jazz Foundation on Vimeo.
Vail Jazz Presents: Jazz Interludes, Professor Cunningham & his Old School Band, Episode 4. Directed, filmed and edited by Louis Mayo.
Episode 5
Jazz Interludes- Episode 5 from Vail Jazz Foundation on Vimeo.
Vail Jazz Presents: Jazz Interludes, Professor Cunningham & his Old School Band, Episode 5. Directed, filmed and edited by Louis Mayo.
Episode 6
Jazz Interludes, Episode 6 from Vail Jazz Foundation on Vimeo.
Vail Jazz Presents: Jazz Interludes, Professor Cunningham & his Old School Band, Episode 6. Directed, filmed and edited by Louis Mayo.
Episode 7
Jazz Interludes, Episode 7 from Vail Jazz Foundation on Vimeo.
Vail Jazz Presents: Jazz Interludes, Professor Cunningham & his Old School Band, Episode 7. Directed, filmed and edited by Louis Mayo.
Episode 8
Jazz Interludes, Episode 8 from Vail Jazz Foundation on Vimeo.
Vail Jazz Presents: Jazz Interludes, Professor Cunningham & his Old School Band, Episode 8. Directed, filmed and edited by Louis Mayo.
