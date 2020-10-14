WATCH: Vail Jazz Presents Professor Cunningham & his Old School Band

Episode 1

Adrian Cunningham, Jazz Interludes- Episode 1 from Vail Jazz Foundation on Vimeo.

Vail Jazz Presents: Jazz Interludes, Professor Cunningham & his Old School Band, Episode 1. Presented by Janet and Jim Dulin. Directed, filmed and edited by Louis Mayo.

Episode 2

Jazz Interludes- Episode 2 from Vail Jazz Foundation on Vimeo.

Vail Jazz Presents: Jazz Interludes, Professor Cunningham & his Old School Band, Episode 2. Directed, filmed and edited by Louis Mayo.

Episode 3

Jazz Interludes- Episode 3 from Vail Jazz Foundation on Vimeo.

Vail Jazz Presents: Jazz Interludes, Professor Cunningham & his Old School Band, Episode 3. Directed, filmed and edited by Louis Mayo.

Episode 4

Jazz Interludes- Episode 4 from Vail Jazz Foundation on Vimeo.

Vail Jazz Presents: Jazz Interludes, Professor Cunningham & his Old School Band, Episode 4. Directed, filmed and edited by Louis Mayo.

Episode 5

Jazz Interludes- Episode 5 from Vail Jazz Foundation on Vimeo.

Vail Jazz Presents: Jazz Interludes, Professor Cunningham & his Old School Band, Episode 5. Directed, filmed and edited by Louis Mayo.

Episode 6

Jazz Interludes, Episode 6 from Vail Jazz Foundation on Vimeo.

Vail Jazz Presents: Jazz Interludes, Professor Cunningham & his Old School Band, Episode 6. Directed, filmed and edited by Louis Mayo.

Episode 7

Jazz Interludes, Episode 7 from Vail Jazz Foundation on Vimeo.

Vail Jazz Presents: Jazz Interludes, Professor Cunningham & his Old School Band, Episode 7. Directed, filmed and edited by Louis Mayo.

Episode 8

Jazz Interludes, Episode 8 from Vail Jazz Foundation on Vimeo.

Vail Jazz Presents: Jazz Interludes, Professor Cunningham & his Old School Band, Episode 8. Directed, filmed and edited by Louis Mayo.