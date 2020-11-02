WATCH: Vail Jazz Presents the Vail Jazz Workshop Documentary | VailDaily.com
WATCH: Vail Jazz Presents the Vail Jazz Workshop Documentary

Watch the documentary on 25 years of the Vail Jazz Workshop

Vail Jazz Foundation

Vail Jazz Workshop Documentary from Vail Jazz Foundation on Vimeo.

Vail Jazz Presents: The Vail Jazz Workshop Documentary. Presented by Joann Hickey. Filmed by Amie Knox.

