WATCH: Vail Jazz Presents the Vail Jazz Workshop Documentary
Watch the documentary on 25 years of the Vail Jazz Workshop
Vail Jazz Foundation
Vail Jazz Workshop Documentary from Vail Jazz Foundation on Vimeo.
Vail Jazz Presents: The Vail Jazz Workshop Documentary. Presented by Joann Hickey. Filmed by Amie Knox.
Support Local Journalism
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Trending - Entertainment
Movie Guru: The best non-horror Halloween movies
Spooky, but no horror and maybe a little bit of horror.
See more