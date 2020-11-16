WATCH: Vail Jazz Presents the Vail Jazz Workshop Virtual Finale
Binge part one and part two of the virtual Vail Jazz Workshop Finale
Vail Jazz Foundation
Part 1
Vail Jazz Workshop Class of 2020 Finale #1 from Vail Jazz Foundation on Vimeo.
Vail Jazz Presents: The Vail Jazz Workshop Virtual 2020 Finale, part one of two.
Part 2
Vail Jazz Workshop Class of 2020 Finale #2 from Vail Jazz Foundation on Vimeo.
Vail Jazz Presents: The Vail Jazz Workshop Virtual 2020 Finale, part two of two.
