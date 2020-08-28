WATCH: Vail Jazz Presents Veronica Swift featuring Emmet Cohen | VailDaily.com
WATCH: Vail Jazz Presents Veronica Swift featuring Emmet Cohen

Vail Jazz Foundation

JAZZ INTERLUDES – Veronica Swift feat Emmet Cohen – Ep8.mp4 from Vail Jazz Foundation on Vimeo.

Vail Jazz Presents: Jazz Interludes, Veronica Swift- Episode 8. Presented By Pat and Larry Stewart. Filmed, Edited and Directed by Louis Mayo.

