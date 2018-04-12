WECMRD has your kids covered for spring break, April 23-27
April 12, 2018
When school is out, WECMRD is in. The Western Eagle County Metropolitan Recreation District has plenty of activities to keep families entertained during spring break, April 23-27.
Ages 5-12: School's Out Camp in Edwards and Gypsum
School's Out Camp is a full-day program (7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.) focused on quality, age-appropriate activities, safety and fun. Kids stay motivated and are encouraged to make healthy choices while they're taking part in unique experiences and adventures such as trampolines, gymnastics, archery, rock climbing and much more. You can sign up for the entire week or pick days that work for you. Visit http://www.wecmrd.org to learn more and register for $38 per day.
Ages 5-15: Gymnastics Camp in Gypsum
Leap, jump, tumble and roll your way to fun over spring break with the Gymnastics Camp from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can sign up for the entire week ($185) or pick days ($42 per day) that work for you. Visit http://www.wecmrd.org to learn more and register for $38 per day.
Daily Gymnastic Camp Themes:
Monday – Neon Day
Tuesday – Backwards Day
Wednesday – USA Day
Thursday – Clash Day
Friday – Crazy Hair Day
Ages 15 and older: Red Cross Lifeguard Training Course
Take the first step in joining the WECMRD lifeguard team. Once trained, you can apply to become a lifeguard for WECMRD. Course runs April 23-27 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is $183. Learn more and register at http://www.wecmrd.org.
Safe Place Middle School Activities
Keep your kid active and healthy during spring break. All three of WECMRD's facilities are offering free activities for middle school aged students to ensure they have a safe place to hang out. Facility admission fees will be waived for middle school aged students to participate in the below activities.
Gypsum Recreation Center Schedule: April 23-27
Daily:
Open Basketball: Noon to 5 p.m.
Free Swim: 1-9 p.m.
Gymnastics: 3-4 p.m.
Tuesdays and Thursdays:
Climbing Wall: 6-8 p.m.
Edwards Field House Schedule: April 23-27
Daily:
Open Basketball: Noon to 4 p.m.
Open Turf: Noon to 4 p.m.
Open Skatelab: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Open Bouldering Wall: Noon to 4 p.m.
Eagle Pool & Ice Rink: April 23, 25 and 27
Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays:
Sport Court: Pickleball, Soccer and Basketball – 10 a.m. to noon.
